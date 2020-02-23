Global Biostimulants Market 2019 – 2027 | Increasing Demand For Eco-Friendly Agro Products To Drive Market

Biostimulants Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the biostimulants market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2019 to 2027. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global biostimulants market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for biostimulants during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for the biostimulants market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global biostimulants market. The Porter’s five forces model for the biostimulants market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global biostimulants market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for biostimulants in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also encompasses individual application segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global biostimulants market. Prominent players operating in the market include Biolchim S.p.A., Novozyme, Agrinos, Syngenta, Valagro, and UPL. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global biostimulants market is primarily driven by eco-friendly and non-toxic nature of biostimulants and their high efficacy. Biostimulants serve as an eco-friendly solution that not only improves quality and quantity of the crop yield, but also enriches structure and nutritive value of the soil. Biostimulants facilitate nutrient assimilation, use, and translocation; develop a healthier root system; stimulate plant metabolic processes; restore degraded soils; and serve as an efficient solution for sustainable agricultural practices. Rising demand for eco-friendly agro products and declining availability of arable land are anticipated to be a few indicators driving the global biostimulants market between 2019 and 2027.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the biostimulants market for the base year 2018 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on key product, application, and regional segments of the global biostimulants market. Market value and forecast for each major segment have been provided for global and regional/country-level markets.

Key Takeaways

– Extensive analysis of the global biostimulants market trends and shares from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

– Consumption of biostimulants, by region, and list of manufacturers

– Key factors responsible for upcoming opportunities for the biostimulants market at the global, regional, and country levels

– Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that are likely to impact the market outlook and forecast for the global biostimulants market between 2019 and 2027

– Market opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

– Porters’ five forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and analyze strengths and weaknesses of competitors in order to obtain a strategic position in the market

The global biostimulants market has been segmented as follows:

Global Biostimulants Market, by Product

– Humic Acid & Fulvic Acid

– Amino Acids

– Microbial Stimulants

– Seaweed

– Vitamins

– Biorationals

Global Biostimulants Market, by Application

– Oilseeds & Pulses

– Cereals & Grains

– Fruits & Vegetables

– Others

Global Biostimulants Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Spain

– CIS

– Greece

– Ukraine

– Italy

– Serbia

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– ASEAN (Excluding Indonesia and Vietnam)

– Indonesia

– Vietnam

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Argentina

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– South Africa

– Iran

– Israel

– Nigeria

– Morocco

– Saudi Arabia

– Egypt

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

