Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Research Report 2019 Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Blockchain in Supply Chain Market 2019

Description:

This report provides in depth study of “Blockchain in Supply Chain” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Blockchain in Supply Chain report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain in Supply Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Supply Chain development in United States, Europe and China.

For the next few years, the global information technology industry is expected to record unprecedented heights on the growth graph. The large industry is influenced mainly due to shifting preferences from traditional tech to more advanced ICT solutions. One of the state-of-the-art technologies, the internet of things (IoT), is contributing exponentially to the ascension of the ICT industry in the foreseeable future. The emergence of artificial reality and virtual reality are likely to influence the research, development, and innovation carried out in the ICT sector, principally in the next five to ten years. Commercial use of these technologies is also expected to augment in the coming decade, by the growing deployment sophistication in the ICT sector.

Traditional ICT Technologies to Derive Steady Growth

Global spending on hardware, software, telecom as well as services is expected to decline, owing to rising ICT spending from consumers on selective platforms. The traditional tech spending is expected to be driven primarily by four platforms viz mobile, social, cloud, and big data/ analytics over the next few years. On the other hand, since these platforms are cost-effective, it is likely to result in a higher adoption rate of advanced technologies integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and artificial and virtual reality (AR/VR). Growth in the traditional ICT industry is expected to be driven mainly by mobile and cloud. Even though some categories are expected to decline gradually, businesses are still probable to use traditional technologies as significant components in their digital strategies and planning.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

T-Mining

DTCO

Deloitte

Primechain

Veem

Guardtime

BTL

Ripple

OpenXCell

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Marketing and Advertising

Healthcare

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain in Supply Chain are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Public Blockchain

1.4.3 Private Blockchain

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Marketing and Advertising

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size

2.2 Blockchain in Supply Chain Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size by by Players

3.1.1 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Blockchain in Supply Chain Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Blockchain in Supply Chain Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Blockchain in Supply Chain Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2014-2019)



