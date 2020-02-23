Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market 2019 – Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors and Forecast 2024

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Thermoplastic, Others), Manufacturing Process, End User Industry, Regions”,and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global carbon fiber prepreg market is expected to grow from USD 6.24 Billion in 2017 to USD 14.29 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.91% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.Rising demand from the automotive, aerospace & defense, and wind energy sector is driving this growth.

Epoxy resin segment had a market value of USD 3.04 billion in 2017

Resin type segment is divided into epoxy, phenolic, thermoplastic and others. On account of their wide utilization in manufacturing of various aircraft and automobile parts, epoxy segment emerged as the global leader in demand for the carbon prepreg with USD 3.04 billion revenue in 2017.

Solvent dip process is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.83% in 2018-2025

Aerospace and defense segment had a market value of USD 2.70 billion in 2017

End user industry is categorized into aerospace and defense, automotive, sports and recreation, wind energy and others. Due to widespread use of carbon fiber prepegsin the manufacturing of aircrafts, aerospace and defense segment emerged as the leader with 2.70 billion revenue in 2017. Automobile segment is anticipated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period due to worldwidefocus on increasing the fuel efficiency of cars and rising demand for the electric vehicles.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.Europe emerged as the largest market for the carbon fiber prepregs with 2.27 billion revenue in 2017.

Increasing demand for lightweight fuel efficient cars and risingglobal production of commercial aircrafts is driving the global carbon fiber prepreg market. Whereas high production cost and low shelf life are anticipated to prove to be the major hindrances for the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players in the global carbon fiber prepregmarket are SGL Group, Gurit Holdings AG, Park Electrochemical Corporation, Toray Industries, Teijin Limited, Royal TenCate N.V., Hexcel Corporation, Solvay, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Axiom Materials, ACP Composites, The Carbon Company, Park Electrochemical CorpAirtech Advanced Materials Group, Kaneka Corp, Haydale Composite Solutions among others.

