Global Collagen Market 2019 – Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors and Forecast 2024

The global Collagen market is expected to grow from USD 4.16 Billion in 2018 to USD 7.28 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. As collagen constitutes one third of human body’s protein structure it has found wide ranging applications in the fields of healthcare, food and beverages and cosmetics industry. Due to increasing awareness among people about their health and especially emphasis on healthy ageing among the elderly has created a steady demand for collagen in form of food supplements. Thus as per capita disposable income rise around the world is expected to generate an increasing demand for collagen.

Marine Collagen market to expand at an 8.86% CAGR in 2018-2025

The source segment is classified into bovine, porcine, poultry, marine and others. Bovine source segment led the global collagen market in 2017 with 37.32% of total revenue for being relatively cheaper and abundant. On account of its superior quality in terms of absorption, market for marine collagen is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.86% over the forecasted period.

Gelatin segment dominated with USD 1.70 billion revenue in 2017

Product segment is divided into gelatin, hydrolysed collagen, Native collagen and others. Gelatin is urilized as a thickener and food stabilizer in food industry. On account of rising demand for processed food worldwide guided gelatin segment in clocking USD 1.70 billion in 2017. Hydrolysed segment is expected to grow at an impressive pace owing to its applications in skincare and beauty care segments.

Healthcare segment led the demand with 46.19% of total revenues in 2017

Applications are segmented into food and beverages, healthcare, cosmetics and others. Due to its plethora of applications in healthcare demand for collagen is ever on the rise. Collagen is utilized for cosmetic, orthopedic, wound healing and other such surgeries. Thus healthcare segment led the demand with 46.19% of total market revenues in 2017. Food and beverages segment is also expected to witness an impressive pace at a CAGR of 9.73% on account of increasing demand for collagen based nutritional supplements especially from geriatric population.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe accounted for largest demand for collagen in terms of revenue with 35.13% in 2017 owing to its well-developed healthcare sector and health conscious population. North America was at second position with 30.61%. Asia Pacific region is projected to progress at highest CAGR of 9.19% improvement in lifestyle and healthcare facilities in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players in Collagen market are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Matrix, CONNOILS LLC, Advanced BioMatrix Inc., Rousselot BV,Cargill Inc., Gelita AG, Tessenderlo Group, Danish Crown A/S, Darling Ingredients among others.

