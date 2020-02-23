Global Double Sided Tape Market 2019 Research on Import-Export Details, Business Standards and Forecast to 2024

Fior Markets Research launched a study titled “Global Double Sided Tape Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material, Technology, End User (Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Paper & Printing), Region” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global double sided tape market is expected to grow from USD 9.17 billion in 2017 to USD 14.01 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. The key contributing factors for the market growth are growing usage of double sided tapes in various applications, tremendous demand for Asia Pacific region for double sided tapes, and immense interest for acrylic and PE foam based double sided tapes worldwide.

Silicone segment dominated the market with the market size of USD 3.64billion in 2017

Resin type segment covers acrylic, silicone, rubber, and other resins. Silicone segment dominated the market with the market size of USD 3.64 billionin 2017. Silicone-based double sided tape maintain adhesion over a large temperature range and possess the ability to adhere to difficult surfaces. The adhesive strength of silicone based tapes is lower than that of other adhesive tapes.

Paper segment held the largest share of 38.92%in 2017

Backing material segment includes foam, film, and paper. The paper segment held the largest share of 38.92% in 2017. Paper is an environment-friendly and recyclable material. The properties of paper are enhanced through saturation, which is a process wherein paper is treated with latex to improve its chemical and physical properties so that it can be used as a backing substrate in adhesive tape.

Paper & printing segment is expected to hold the largest share of 38.29% during the forecast period

End User segment further covers automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, paper & printing, and others. The Paper & printing segment is expected to hold the largest share of 38.29% during the forecast periodas double sided tapes are extensively used during the production of paper. The demand for double sided tapes in the paper & printing industry is majorly coming from retail and digital printing industries.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region dominated the global double sided tape market with market share of 41.09% in 2017 where as the North America region held the second dominant position in the market. Increasing demand from developing countries including India, Korea, Vitenam and demand from paper and printing industry has increased the growth of double sided tape market in Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players ofmarketinclude Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Lintec Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Nitto Denko Corporation, Nichiban Co. Ltd., 3M Company, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., TESA SE, Scapa Group Plc, Toyochem Co. Ltd, Mactac, LLC, Industrias Tuk, S.A. De C.V., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Tape-Rite Co. Inc., Ajit Industries, Atp Adhesive Systems AG, Toyochem Co. Ltd, Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co., and among others. For instance, Lohmann launched DuploMED Soft-Stick Series with double-sided tapes for wound care applications.

