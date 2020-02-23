Global Drinkable Yogurt (Dairy & Soy Food) Industry Key Trends, Size, Growth, Shares And Forecast Research Report 2022

Global Drinkable Yogurt (Dairy & Soy Food) Market – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Global Drinkable Yogurt market covering 23 Countries Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, United States, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates

Drinkable Yogurt – Yogurt thinned by homogenization and/or dilution; normally flavored. May contain coloring, sweeteners, and stabilize. Includes probiotic yogurt drinks. Includes smoothies containing more than 50% dairy.

Global Drinkable Yogurt market registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.99% during the period 2012 to 2017 with a sales value of USD 31,053.45 Million in 2017, an increase of 10.83% over 2016. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2017, when it grew by 10.83% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2015, when it fell by -1.08% over 2014.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2012-2017 and illustrative forecast to 2022 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Drinkable Yogurt and its variants Drinkable Yogurt.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2014 to 2017, Demographic Analytics and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Global’s Drinkable Yogurt (Dairy & Soy Food) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of each country and Volumes are represented in M Kilograms.

Scope

– Overall Drinkable Yogurt (Dairy & Soy Food) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2012 to 2022.

– Value terms for the top brands.

– Distribution channel sales analytics from 2014-2017.

