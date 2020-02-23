Global Electronic Protection Devices Coatings Market 2019 Research on Import-Export Details, Business Standards and Forecast to 2024

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Electronic Protection Devices Coatings Market by Material (Acrylic, Polyurethane, Silicone, Epoxy, Others), Mode of Application, End User Industry, Region,”and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global electronic protection devices coating market is expected to grow from USD 14.76 Billion in 2018 to USD 21.89 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period, 2018-2025. Electronic protection devices (EPD) coatings are used to protect EPDs from elements of excess heat, moisture, corrosion and other harmful vapors. Increase in global sales of consumer electronic goods and cell phones is fueling the demand for EPC coatings.

Silicone EPD coatings is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% in 2018-2025

The material segment is divided into acrylic, polyurethane, silicone, epoxy and others. Characteristics of moisture resistance, adherence to variety of surfaces and wide application temperature range are projected to propel silicone segment at a CAGR of 6.58 over the forecast period. Acrylics segment dominated the global market for EPD coatings with 41.92% of total revenues in 2017 on account of its widespread use in manufacturing of consumer electronics and cellphones.

Manual spray mode is projected to progress at a 6.15% CAGR over the forecast period

Mode of application is segmented into brushing, dipping, manual spray, automatic spray.Brushing is the most common mode of application which is utilized due to its low investment requirement and easy to repair property. Whereas manual spray mode is expected to grow at a 6.15% CAGR in 2018-2025 owing to its ability to coat complicated PCB designs in a cost effective manner.

Consumer electronics led the market with 42% of revenues in 2017

End user industry segment is subdivided into consumer electronics, aerospace and defence, automotive, industrial electronics and others. Consumer electronics segment dominated the global EPD coatings market on the back of huge demand for consumer goods from developing economies around the world. Automotive segment is forecasted to progress at a 7.23% CAGR in 2018-2025 on account of rising production and demand for electric cars.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. As Asia Pacific region, especially China, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan are the global manufacturing hub for consumer electronic goods and PCBs thus it accounted for 68.24% of total market revenue in 2017. North America followed second with its well established aerospace and defence industry generating a steady demand for EPD coatings.

Competitive Analysis:

Key competitors in the field are Henkel AG, Electrolube, Chase Corporation, HB Fuller. MG Chemicals, 3M, Elantas, Dymax, Kisco, Dow Chemical Company, HumiSeal, HZO Inc., Semblant,MasterBond, Saint Clair Systems, Endura Coatings among others.

