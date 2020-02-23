Global Energy Storage Systems Market: Players Bank on Mergers and Acquisitions to Gain Stronghold

The global energy storage systems market to become worth US$52.59 bn by 2025 from US$32.60 bn in 2016 by expanding at a steady CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Global Energy Storage Systems Market: Overview

The energy storage systems market report provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a key role in energy storage systems market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the energy storage systems market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue and volume (in US$ Bn), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the energy storage systems market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies adopted by key players present in the market. Product definition and introduction chapter helps in understanding different technologies of energy storage systems along with their applications which are included in the report.

Global Energy Storage Systems Market: Segmentation

The report segments global energy storage systems market on the basis of technology, application, end user and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into electrochemical storage, mechanical storage, thermal storage and other storage technologies. Electrochemical storage is further sub-segmented into lithium ion battery, lead acid battery, sodium sulfur (NaS) battery, flow battery and others. While the mechanical storage can be further sub segmented into pumped hydro energy storage, flywheel energy storage and compressed air & liquid air energy storage. The market on the basis of application is segmented into transportation and application. End users include residential, non-residential, utilities and automotive. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the energy storage systems market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

On the basis of country, North American market is divided into The U.S., Canada and Rest of North America. Similarly, Europe market is divided into Germany U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa covers the G.C.C., South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil and Rest of South America. This report provides all the essential information required to understand the energy storage systems and its components. Also, the report provides insights related to the policies and regulations according to the various geographical regions mentioned above. These policies and regulations are directly or indirectly influencing the energy storage systems market.

Global Energy Storage Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the energy storage systems market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive energy storage systems market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the porter’s five forces and value chain along with the current market dynamics affecting the energy storage systems market growth.

Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the energy storage systems market. This report also provides the ecosystem analysis for the energy storage systems which explains the participants of the value chain.

ABB Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Calmac, Dynapower Company, LLC, EOS Energy Storage, Evapco, Inc., General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., LG Chem, Ltd., Maxwell Technologies, Inc., NEC Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG and Tesla are some of the major players operating within the global energy storage systems market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

