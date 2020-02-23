Global Ethanol Market 2017 – 2022 | Demand for Cleaner and Cost-Effective Fuel in Automobile Sector to Bolster Uptake

The global ethanol market could rise at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast timeframe 2017–2022 to touch a hefty valuation of US$105.0 bn by the final forecast year. In 2017, the market was valued at a US$71.8 bn.

Request Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1359803

Global Ethanol Market: Overview

The global ethanol market is known for its perseverance to sustain growth and demand in challenging situations. Ethanol producers in chief locations such as the U.S. remained unaffected when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) strategized to snuff out competition which halted the nation’s prominent boom during the time. However, U.S. producers were still able to reach to new heights of success. In another instance, the ethanol sector continued to adopt new technologies and innovate despite the mismanagement of the renewable fuel standard (RFS) that created uncertainty.

In this report, the analysts explain some of the crucial factors of the global ethanol market that could prove to be important for ensuring a lasting progress in the industry. From segmentation to vendor landscape, the report offers a detailed study of critical aspects of the market. Buyers of the report are expected to receive a comprehensive guideline that could lead them to their peak success when operating in the market.

Global Ethanol Market: Dynamics

The world ethanol market is prophesied to be strong against tough conditions that could paralyze its growth. Despite challenging production economics due to low oil prices, ramping up of opponents against the RFS, and uncertainty because of regulatory indecision, the market survived pretty well in 2015. The year showcased the resolve and strength of the ethanol sector. Producers were able to ride out the storm with the help of the indispensable value of ethanol as a low-cost, clean octane booster and thriving export demand. In the U.S., millions of metric tons of high-protein animal feed and billions of gallons of high-octane renewable fuel were produced in ethanol bio-refineries of several states.

Global Ethanol Market: Segmentation

The international ethanol market is forecasted to be classified according to two classes, viz. type of feedstock and end use. As per the classification by feedstock, the market could see a segmentation into coarse grain-based, sugarcane-based, and wheat-based ethanol. Although there could be different markets for ethanol in terms of feedstock type, one is expected to garner a larger share in the coming years. The analysts foresee the market to be dominated by coarse grain-based ethanol, which represented a 53.0% share in 2017.

On the basis of end-use segmentation, the international ethanol market is predicted to be segregated into fuel, industrial solvents, beverages, and cosmetics.

Regionally, North America could set the tone for a staggering growth in the international ethanol market while collecting a revenue of US$48.3 bn by the end of 2022. Another attractive region for the market is prognosticated to be Europe. However, there could be other geographies such as Japan showcasing a slower growth in the near future. Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) drew a greater revenue than Japan in 2017.

Contact For Any Query or to Get Customized Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1359803

Global Ethanol Market: Competition

The competition in the worldwide ethanol market is elaborately explained in the publication while profiling key players such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Solvay Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Pacific Ethanol, Inc., Green Plains, Inc., The Andersons, Inc., Valero Energy Corporation, POET, LLC, and Flint Hill Resources LP.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/