Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2026

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global foot orthotic insoles market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of foot orthotic insoles and new entrants planning to enter the market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global foot orthotic insoles market regarding leading segments based on product, material, application, user age group, distribution channel, and region.

The global foot orthotic insoles market has been segmented based on product, material, application, user age group, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been bifurcated into prefabricated and customized. Based on material, the global foot orthotic insoles market has been categorized into thermoplastics, polyethylene foams, leather, cork, composite carbon fibers, ethyl-vinyl acetates (EVAs), gel, and others. In terms of application, the global market has been divided into sports & athletics, medical, and personal comfort. Based on user age group, the global foot orthotic insoles market has been classified into adults and pediatric. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been divided into drug stores, hospitals & specialty clinics, online stores, and others.

The bottom-up approach for determining the country market size was studied using various market indicators obtained from secondary sources, which include, but are not limited to population in 2017, different foot orthotic insoles and their cost variations in major country/region,

Prevalence in major countries for diabetes, arthritis, back pain, and other major diseases for which foot orthotic insoles are used. The top-down approach was used to derive the market size for product and material segments, wherein revenues of all publicly listed market players were obtained through secondary sources and analyzed for foot orthotic insole specific revenues by narrowing down to revenue percentage for product segment through extensive secondary analysis of annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, primary interviews, and others. Data triangulation is based on secondary research (top-down and bottom-up approaches) and primary research. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that have a strong impact on the foot orthotic insoles market and could influence it in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different regions. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. These factors are likely to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global immunoassay market.

In terms of region, the global foot orthotic insoles market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries with each product and distribution channel in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the overview section. This section of the report also provides the market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global foot orthotic insoles market.

Major players operating in the global foot orthotic insoles market are Bayer Group (Dr. Scholl’s), Powerstep (Stable Step, LLC), Superfeet Worldwide, Inc., A. Algeo Ltd., Hanger, Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Birkenstock digital GmbH, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Foot Science International, Create O & P, Groupe Gorgé, and DOLA – Digital Orthotics Laboratories Australia.

