Global Gas-Insulated Substation Market 2019 Research on Import-Export Details, Business Standards and Forecast to 2024

Fior Markets launched a study titled “Global Gas-Insulated Substation Market by Voltage (Medium Voltage, High Voltage and Extra-High Voltage), Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), End-User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

The global gas-insulated substationmarket is expected to grow from USD 16.7 Billion in 2017 to USD 39.3 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Rising energy demand in developing economies owing changing lifestyle coupled with rising per capita disposable income, growing acceptance towards properties such as compatibility to fit in a building and high demand for compact power systems are altogether propelling the growth of the market.

The high voltagesegmentheld the largest market share of 45.30% in 2017

The voltage segment is classified into medium voltage, high voltage and extra-high voltage. The high voltage segment is dominating the gas-insulated substation market in 2017 owing to its reliability and protection for the grid infrastructure. They are broadly used in case of critical switchyard of large power generation plants.

Outdoorsegment valued around USD 10.72 Billion in 2017

Installation segment includes indoor and outdoor. Outdoor segment is dominating the market in 2017. Outdoor gas insulated substations provide reliable operations in high-voltage transmission and medium voltage, and are chosen for transmission and distribution of electricity over a long distance.

The power transmission utility segment valued around USD 5.94 Billion in 2017

The end-user segment includes power transmission utility, power distribution utility, power generation utility and others. The power transmission utility segment dominated the market in 2017. Power transmission utility is mainly driven by the addition of transmission lines which in turn leads to the addition of high voltage substations.These utilities are responsible for the transmission grid expansion, refurbishment, as well as procurement of high voltage equipment

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of approximately41.90% in 2017.The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit high growth rate owing to growing need and demand for energy in emerging economies such as China, India, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia and Vietnam. Japan was the first country to install gas insulated substations as the country has limited space for developments.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include ABB Ltd, Alstom S.A, Siemens A.G, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Limited, Schneider Electric SE, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. and Nissin Electric Co. Ltd.

