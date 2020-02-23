Global Gaseous Helium Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The global Gaseous Helium industry mainly concentrates in China, USA and Qatar. The global leading players in this market are Air Liquide SA, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., Airgas, Buzwair, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gazprom, Gulf Cryo, Iwatani Corporation, Linde AG, Messer Group GmbH, PGNiG (PL), Praxair Inc., Somatrach, Weil Group Resources, LLC and etc.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.

The worldwide market for Gaseous Helium is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Gaseous Helium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.