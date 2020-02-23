Global Transceiver IC Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2018-2026

This business and commerce report on the global Transceiver IC Market is a comprehensive study that has been prepared to specifically to armor the vendors connected to the value chain of the market, aspiring to aid them in detecting the lucrative avenues and hence gain ground over their competitors. The report covers the analysis and forecasts the Transceiver IC Market on a global, regional, and country level. To complete a thorough study, the report has included historic data on how the demand has evolved in the recent past and how it will formulate during the forecast period based on revenue.

Transceiver mainly consists of transmitter and receiver that are combined and share common circuitry or a single housing. Increasing government’s investment across different parts of the globe for development of smart cities and free public Wi-Fi networks zone in order to provide various services is the primary factor predicted to boost the demand for transceiver chip during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.This in turn is anticipated to augment the demand for Wi-Fi routers in public sectors which is anticipated to affect the demand of transceiver chips positively in the coming years. Transceiver chip is also utilized in radio terminology transmission for receiving and transmitting data. Transceiver chip is used extensively in almost all radio equipment such as walkie-talkie and or CB (Citizens Band) radio. Furthermore, transceiver chips also finds its application within electronic devices and transceivers that performs the function of both transmitting and receiving signal frequencies. The global transceiver chip market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The global transceiver chip market is highly competitive in nature as the market is dominated by some leading transceiver chip manufacturers across the globe. The emergence of wearable technology such as smart watch, heart rate monitors, smart fabric, smart glasses, and fitness bands among others that are operated by mobile communication technology have transceiver chips fitted into them. Rapid growth of the wearable consumer electronic devices in turn is anticipated to accelerate the demand of transceiver chip during the forecast period .Moreover, rising installation of smart meters across various residential and commercial sectors in different parts of the world in order to reduce meter reading cost and to eliminate inefficiencies in billing techniques is also predicted to trigger the demand of transceiver chip in the coming eight years.

For providing detailed overview of the transceiver chip market, the market has been segmented on the basis of application, end use and geography. On the basis of application the market is fragmented into mobile phones, tablets, PCs, and Laptops, Routers, smart watch and smart TV among others. Furthermore, end use segment is bifurcated into public sector and commercial sector. Geographically, transceiver chip market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle- East and Africa and Latin America.

Commonly, transceiver chip is found in transceiver for microwave radar system. These transceiver chips used in microwave radars are low cost. Such beneficial features and increasing uses are creating the market demand which is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Deployment of next-generation LTE wireless networks and upcoming 5G network is driving the transceiver chip market. In addition, short replacement cycle of consumer electronic devices is also predicted to increase the manufacturing process and thereby anticipated to drive the demand for transceiver chip in the coming years.

However, high design complexity in transceiver chip system coupled with cyclic revenue inflow in semiconductor industry is anticipated to limit many manufacturers to enter into transceiver chip market. This in turn is predicted to hinder the market growth of transceiver chip during the forecast period.

Geographically, In terms of revenue, North America held the largest market share in the global transceiver chip market. Within Asia Pacific, China, India, held the largest market revenue share due to growing consumer preference for electronic products. In addition, growing demand from mobile phone and tablets industry is also driving the global transceiver chip Market. Owing to significant economic growth in electronic segment China, India, US, and Japan among others are major market for transceiver chip market. Ever-changing consumer needs in electronic segment market is the key factor influencing the market growth for transceiver chip market. In addition, advancement of medical technology equipment is acting as a driving factor in the growth of transceiver chip Market.

The global transceiver chip market is characterized by the presence of numerous key players in the market. The market size and growth is highly versatile with different types of chips being used across various segment. The key market players compete their competition on the basis of factors such as price, performance, quality, support services and innovations of product. The key companies in the market of these chip market are Avago Technologie , MediaTek , Microchip Atmel , Qorvo , Qualcomm ,Skyworks Solutions , Cisco Systems , GCT Semiconductor , Lime , Microsystems , Microsemi , Nvidia Crop and NXP Semiconductor among others.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

