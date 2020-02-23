Global Medical Tubing Packaging Market is Projected To Clock A CAGR Of 6.4%, During 2018-26

In this report, Transparency Market Research provides an 8-year forecast for medical tubing packaging market, both by value (US$ Mn) and volume (Tons), between 2018 & 2026. The global medical tubing packaging market value is projected to clock a CAGR of 6.4%, during the forecast period. The study on global medical tubing packaging is geographically segmented into five key regions, wherein market analysis has been provided on the basis of material type, process type, application, and end use.

This report provides study on the global medical tubing packaging market for 2018 – 2026. The key objective of this report (medical tubing packaging market) is to assess data and offer insights, along with key market trends related to medical tubing packaging market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The market study begins with a crisp executive summary on various segments, and their contribution to medical tubing packaging in the current market scenario. The executive summary also briefly discusses the key findings of the study as well as the market overview. Furthermore, the role of Plastic and Silicone as key material for medical tubing packaging has also been discussed in brief. Key market dynamics (TMR analysis of drivers and trends) have been provided in the executive summary. A dedicated section has been provided for detailed description of the market dynamics influencing the medical tubing packaging market. These are provided as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends for the market. To help the reader understand the attractiveness of various regions and segments, market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the report for each segment and region. BP (Basis Point) analysis is intended to give the reader a clear perspective about the change in market shares of various segments and regions in the scope of the study. Furthermore, to show the performance of medical tubing packaging market in each country and region, Y-o-Y growth analysis has been provided.

The segmentation has been done as follows –

By Material Type

– Plastic

– – Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

– – Polyamide (PA)

– – Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

– – Polypropylene (PP)

– – Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

– – Polyether ether ketone (PEEK)

– – Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

– – Others (Fluoropolymers, Polycarbonate, Ethylene-vinyl acetate)

– Silicone

– Metal

By Process Type

– Extruded Tubing

– Thermoformed Tubing

– Heat Shrink Tubing

– Reinforced Tubing

– Laser Machined Tubing

By Application

– General Purpose Application

– – Intravenous (IV) & Drug Delivery

– – Infusion Pumps

– – Oxygen and Anesthetic Gas Delivery

– Catheter Tubing

– – Drug Delivery

– – Diagnostic Catheters

– – Surgical Application

– – Central Venous Catheters

– – Angioplasty Catheters

– – Others

– Peristaltic Pump Tubing

– – Dialysis

– – Drug Infusion applications

– Smoke Evacuation Tubing

– Feeding Pumps

– Urological Retrieval Devices

– Cannulas

– Surgical Tools

– Others

By End Use

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Diagnostic Centers & Clinics

– Medical Labs

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– Europe

– – Germany

– – Italy

– – France

– – U.K.

– – Spain

– – Benelux

– – Nordic Countries

– – Russia

– – Poland

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific (APAC)

– – China

– – India

– – ASEAN

– – Australia & New Zealand

– – Japan

– – Rest of APAC

– Latin America

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– – Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– – GCC Countries

– – Northern Africa

– – South Africa

– – Rest of MEA

To estimate the market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by key manufacturers of medical tubing packaging, and their corresponding production capacity has been taken into consideration. As an initialization of the study, the current market size was estimated, along with the tracking of historical growth in market size. This formed the basis on how the medical tubing packaging market is expected to shape up in the future. The market was assessed by a three-pronged approach – by tracking the supply side, downstream industry, and the economic envelope. In addition, it should be noted that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, TMR not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyses the market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the medical tubing packaging market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market has also been assessed on the basis of segment-wise Y-o-Y growth rates. This detailed level of information is important for identifying key trends in the medical tubing packaging market. Another key feature of global medical tubing packaging market is the analysis of the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the medical tubing packaging market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in global medical tubing packaging market report.

In the final section of the report, a detailed competitive dashboard has been provided to give a detailed overview of the key manufacturers. It is intended to represent a comparative analysis based on the segment-wide revenues of the manufacturers along with their product portfolios, key strategies, and market presence. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the medical tubing packaging marketplace. A list of key participants in the market, including suppliers and distributors is provided in the report, along with a list of key raw material suppliers, and medical grade polymer formulators & compounders.

