Global Povidone Iodine Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2018-2026

Povidone iodine (iodopovidone and PVP-I) is synthesized by the blend of polyvinylpyrrolidone (povidone, PVP) and elemental iodine to form a stable complex. According to the U.S. Pharmacopeia, povidone iodine is a complex of iodine with povidone. It contains not less than 9.0% and not more than 12.0% of available iodine (I), calculated on the dried basis. It is widely used in infection prevention and instrument sterilization materials owing to its excellent antimicrobial action on a wide array of microorganisms.

Based on application, the skin sterilization segment held major share of the global povidone iodine market in 2017. Povidone iodine is employed broadly in skin sterilization products that are used for preparation of the skin prior to surgery, and post-operative skin cleansing. Povidone iodine-based products are povidone iodine surgical scrubs, povidone iodine solution, and swab sticks used for preparation of the skin prior to surgery and post-operative skin cleansing. Demand for povidone iodine-based skin sterilization products is increasing owing to its excellent performance properties and rise in demand for pre- and post-surgery sterilization products across the globe. This trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. Infection prevention is also a key application segment of the global povidone iodine market.

In terms of value and volume, North America accounted for prominent share of the global povidone iodine market in 2017. The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. North America is experiencing an increase in number of trauma, dental, and maxillofacial and bariatric surgeries in the U.S. This has positively impacted the demand for antiseptics and disinfectants. Furthermore, regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC) have implemented stringent regulations on surgical hand antiseptics. The U.S. has experienced an increase in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). This has boosted the demand for antiseptics and disinfectants. Povidone iodine is preferred in surgical hand antiseptics and infection prevention products owing to its excellent efficacy against microorganisms. This is estimated to augment the demand for povidone iodine in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast period, led by the growth in the health care sector due to public and private funding and increase in awareness about health care products, primarily in emerging economies of China and India. However, povidone iodine-based antiseptics and disinfectants have shorter period of action compared to their close substitutes such as chlorhexidine alcohol and sodium hypochlorite. These substitutes are preferred in long action applications such as catheter insertion, skin preparation for surgery, and hand wash before surgery. This is projected to restrain the market in the near future.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for povidone iodine at the global, regional, and country levels. The market has been forecast in terms of value (US$ thousand) and volume (tons) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes market indicators, drivers, and restraints of the global povidone iodine market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for povidone iodine during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the povidone iodine market at the global and regional levels.

The report also analyzes price trends and forecasts prices of povidone iodine, by application, at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global povidone iodine market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the povidone iodine market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global povidone iodine market by segmenting it in terms of application. In terms of application, the povidone iodine market has been segregated into skin sterilization, infection prevention, instrument sterilization, and others (including breeding and aquaculture). Market segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for povidone iodine in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual value of the povidone iodine market for 2017 and the estimated market value for 2018 along with forecast for the next eight years. The size of the global povidone iodine market has been provided in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ thousand). The market value has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global povidone iodine market. The global povidone iodine market is fragmented among large number of global and local unorganized players. Key players include Glide Chem Private Limited, Adani Pharmachem Private Limited, Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lasa Supergenerics Limited, Medline Industries, Inc, R.N. LABORATORIES PVT. LTD., BASF SE, Samrat Pharmachem Limited, SHANGHAI YUKING WATER SOLUBLE MATERIAL TECH CO.,LTD., Avrio Health L.P., Huangshan Bonsun Pharmaceuticals Co.,Ltd., NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD, Vishal Laboratories, Zhangzhou Huafu Chemical Co., Ltd., and JH Nanhang Life Sciences Co.,Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The report also comprises a matrix of comparison between the top two players operating in the global povidone iodine market along with analysis of business strategies.

The global povidone iodine market has been segmented as follows:

Global Povidone Iodine Market, by Application

Skin Sterilization

Infection Prevention

Instrument Sterilization

Others ( including Breeding AND Aquaculture)

Key Takeaways

Global and regional share of the povidone iodine market in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ thousand), by application segment, for the period between 2018 and 2026

Detailed analysis of demand for povidone iodine in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different application segments for the period from 2018 to 2026

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global povidone iodine market

Price trend forecasts of the global povidone iodine market in terms of application

Market attractiveness analysis of the global povidone iodine market, by application

Key findings of the povidone iodine market in each region and in-depth analysis of major application segments in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market

Detailed company profiles of 13 market players

