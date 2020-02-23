Global Rainwater Harvesting Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2017-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Rainwater Harvesting Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

World population is continuously growing, and so is water consumption. It is estimated that 2 billion to 3 billion people will be living in water stress areas by 2025. Demand for fresh water is rapidly increasing throughout the world. Climate change and depleting ground water resources have also laid great stress on the accessibility of water resources. Several traditional and modern techniques have been developed in different countries for improving the usage of water resources, such as water recycling, reusing of water, desalination, and rainwater harvesting.

Rainwater harvesting is an eco-friendly technology that can benefit the consumers in using it as direct water resource or in charging of the ground water levels. It is called “green practice” which does not hamper the environment and fulfills the purpose. It has been a good alternative source to fresh water. The technique is also used for recharging ground water levels in many countries. It has additional advantages such as lowering of water bills, reducing soil erosion and floods, and helps in irrigation. Governments of several countries have started awareness programs for promoting rainwater harvesting. They are also providing incentives and tax exceptions in order to encourage the usage of rainwater harvesting systems. Many states in India have already passed legislations to mandate the usage of rainwater harvesting systems in the construction of buildings and old buildings as well.

The value chain of rainwater harvesting consists of three elements: system design, supply of equipment, and installation. In general, all these three services are provided by a single supplier, except when the scope of the project is large. The process is simple and in-depth technical knowledge is not needed. System design parameters include catchment area calculation, location of storage tank and filters, and placement of other devices. Installation of devices require skilled worker; the equipment suppliers usually take care of installing the devices.

The study provides a decisive view of the global rainwater harvesting market by segmenting it in terms of harvesting methods and end user. On the basis of harvesting methods, rainwater harvesting are classified as above ground and below ground, again above ground harvesting method segment is sub-segmented into ground surface and storage tanks. In terms of harvesting method, the above ground harvesting method segment accounted for more than 50% share of the market in 2016. The market share of the segment is likely to rise significantly by the end of the forecast period owing to high demand from residential end-users and ease of operation.

In terms of end user, the rainwater harvesting market is segregated into, residential, commercial, industrial and agriculture. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The commercial segment is expected to be highly lucrative, followed by the residential segment. Any building with a large catchment area has high demand for rainwater harvesting systems for non-potable water. In some commercial buildings, more than half of the water used each day can be replaced with rainwater, depending on the water storage capacity. Asia Pacific held a major market share in 2016, both in terms of value and volume and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for rainwater harvesting in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The market in Europe and North America is likely to expand at a significant pace in the near future. Growth in population, which has led to quest for alternate fresh water sources and government support in creating awareness regarding water scarcity and promoting rainwater harvesting methods, is expected to fuel the rainwater harvesting market in the near future.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for rainwater harvesting market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and on volume (Million m3) from 2016 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global rainwater harvesting market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for rainwater harvesting market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the rainwater harvesting market at the global and regional level. It includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global rainwater harvesting market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the rainwater harvesting market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.

The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in harvesting method, and end user are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also encompasses world population (2016), average households (2016), average rainfall (2015), tope 15 countries water consumption per capita (2013) data, government incentives provided by different countries and storage tank material & factors affecting the materials. It also provides the actual market size of rainwater harvesting for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market of rainwater harvesting has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and in terms of volume in Million m3. Market size have been provided in terms of global, regional and country level markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, magazines and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and external proprietary databases, and regulatory databases such as, Eurostat’s, Research gate, Science Direct, ARCSA , UN-ECE, IRCSA World Bank Group, UN Environment, ERCSA, Factiva, Statista, meteo, FAO, ARID, Indiawaterportal, JRCSA and other NGO organizations. OneSOURCE, and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global rainwater harvesting market. Some of the players operating in rainwater harvesting market are Kinspan Group, Watts Water Technologies, Inc., Graf Group, WISY AG, Innovative Water Solutions LLC, D&D Ecotech Services, Rain Harvesting Supplies, Inc., Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Stormsaver, Climate Inc., Water Harvesters, Heritage Tanks, HarvestRain, and The Gulf Islands Rainwater Connection Ltd.

