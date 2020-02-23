Global Sustainable Packaging to Discern Magnified Growth During 2018-2026

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Sustainable Packaging – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates as well as insights about various segments of the global sustainable packaging market. The report begins with an overview of the global sustainable packaging market, evaluating market performance regarding revenue, followed by TMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints witnessed in the global retail as well as sustainable packaging market. Weighted average pricing analysis of sustainable packaging market is based on packaging type is also included in the report.

To compute the market size, in-depth secondary research is done. Data points such as regional splits and market split by packaging type, material and by end use industry have been assimilated to arrive at the market estimates. The report comprises the forecast of the global revenue generated by sales of sustainable packaging market across the retail industry. TMR triangulates the data via a different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, as well as dynamics of sustainable packaging market.

TMR not only conducts forecasts in terms of value but also evaluates the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers to recognize the future opportunities as well predictability of the market. In order to understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into four key sections on the basis of packaging type – by material, by end use industry and region. The report analyzes the global sustainable packaging market in terms of value (US$ Bn) and volume (Thousand Tons).

The market has been segmented as follows –

By Packaging Type

Trays

Bags

Boxes

Bottles & Jars

Films

Pouches & Sachets

Drums

IBC

Others

By Material

Paper & Paperboard

Coated Unbleached

Bleach Paperboard

Molded Fiber pulp

Corrugated Board

Plastic

PLA

PHB

PBS

Starch Based Plastics

PHA

Others (PCL)

Metal (Aluminum)

Others

By End Use Industry

Food

Bakery & Confectionery

Diary

Meat & Poultry

Beverages

Carbonated

Non- Carbonated

Automobile & Electronics

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Cosmetics & Personal Care

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Vital feature of this report is the analysis of the global sustainable packaging market by region, by packaging type, by material and by end use industry; and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to provide potential resources from sales perspective of the global sustainable packaging market. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the sustainable packaging market, Transparency Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global sustainable packaging market.

In the final section of the report, sustainable packaging market competitive landscape has been included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufactures and provides sustainable packaging market. The report contains company profiles of some of the players in the sustainable packaging market. Few of the key players in the global sustainable packaging market include Sonoco Products Company, Amcor Limited, Gerresheimer AG, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Ball Corporation, Ardagh Group S.A, Crown Holdings, Inc., WestRock LLC, DS Smith Plc, The Mondi Group plc, International Paper Company, Berry Global, Inc, Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd, Tetra Pak International S.A, Genpak LLC, Huhtamaki OYJ, Tetra Laval International S.A., Reynolds Group.

