Government Regulations Banning Use Of Toxic Conventional Plasticizers Will Drive The Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market

Plasticizers can be defined as a chemicals that are added to polymers to soften the hardness and brittleness of plastic. The use of plasticizers helps provide flexibility and softness, thereby improving the toughness of the material. Polyvinyl chloride accounts for more than 80% of overall plasticizers consumption. Traditionally, phthalate plasticizers were most commonly used across a number of applications. However, there has been a rise in awareness about the risks to human health and the environmental caused by toxic substances present in these plasticizers. Therefore, the use of non-phthalate plasticizers is projected to rise significantly in the near future.

Non-phthalate plasticizers are primarily used in sensitive applications such as food, medial, toys, and things that involve close human contact. They are an effective alternative to traditional/conventional plasticizers, which are toxic in nature and cause harm on direct human contact.

Based on type, the non-phthalate plasticizers market can be classified into adipates, trimellitates, epoxies, benzoates, and others. Adipates non-phthalate plasticizer is a light-colored, oily liquid that is used to plasticize PVC. It is flexible at low temperatures and offers favorable electrical properties. This type of plasticizer also has provides weather and heat stability. Trimellitates non-phthalate plasticizer is generally used for low temperature applications. It is used when high temperature and low volatility are required in specific applications.

In terms of application, the non-phthalate plasticizers market can be divided into flooring and wall coverings, wire & cable, coated fabric, consumer goods, film & sheet, and others. Non-phthalate plasticizers helps increase production speed and allow to reduce energy costs. They are ideal for resilient sheet flooring, luxury vinyl composite tiles, and PVC-backed carpet applications. Non-phthalate plasticizers have a number of benefits when used in floor and wall coverings. They are readily soluble in polyvinyl chloride. They offer lower density when compared to other plasticizers. Non-phthalate plasticizers are widely used in protective materials or insulation wires and cables. Furthermore, they are used in electronic appliances and communication systems. Without the usage of non-phthalate plasticizers, these products would become brittle and crackled.

Based on geography, the global non-phthalate plasticizers market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are major regions of the non-phthalate plasticizers market due to rise in demand for PVC products across a number of industrial, residential, and commercial applications. Rise in government regulations banning the use of conventional plasticizers that are toxic is a prominent factor driving the global non-phthalate plasticizer market. Conventional plasticizers are reported to be carcinogenic in nature, and therefore, there has been significant rise in demand for non-phthalate plasticizers. The rise in demand for PVC products across a number of industrial, residential, and commercial applications has led to the expansion of the global non-phthalate plasticizers market.

Major players operating in the global non-phthalate plasticizers market are Emerald Performance Materials, LLC, Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, KAO Corporation, KLJ Group, Lanxess AG, Myriant Corporation, Polyone Corporation, Vertellus Holdings LLC, Velsicol Chemical, LLC, The Hallstar Company, Synegis Bvba, Shandong Qilu Plasticizer Co. Ltd and others. These companies hold a significant share of the market. Thus, the non-phthalate plasticizers market experiences intense competition.