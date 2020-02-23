GPS Navigation Software Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report provides in depth study of “GPS Navigation Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The GPS Navigation Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

GPS navigation software usually falls into one of the following two categories:

Navigation with route calculation and directions from the software to the user of the route to take, based on a vector-based map, normally for motorised vehicles with some motorised forms added on as an afterthought.

Navigation tracking, often with a map “picture” in the background, but showing where you have been, and allowing “routes” to be preprogrammed, giving a line you can follow on the screen. This type can also be used for geocaching.

In 2018, the global GPS Navigation Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global GPS Navigation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the GPS Navigation Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

DeLorme

Destinator

HERE

Microsoft

Rand McNally

Navigon

Navman

Magellan

iGO

TomTom

Google

TeleType WorldNavigator

Waze

BaiDu

Gaode

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Handheld Terminal

Mobile Phone

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Sport

Transport

Geographical Mapping

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global GPS Navigation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the GPS Navigation Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

GPS Navigation Software Manufacturers

GPS Navigation Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

GPS Navigation Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global GPS Navigation Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Handheld Terminal

1.4.3 Mobile Phone

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global GPS Navigation Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Sport

1.5.3 Transport

1.5.4 Geographical Mapping

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 GPS Navigation Software Market Size

2.2 GPS Navigation Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 GPS Navigation Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 GPS Navigation Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 DeLorme

12.1.1 DeLorme Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GPS Navigation Software Introduction

12.1.4 DeLorme Revenue in GPS Navigation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 DeLorme Recent Development

12.2 Destinator

12.2.1 Destinator Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 GPS Navigation Software Introduction

12.2.4 Destinator Revenue in GPS Navigation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Destinator Recent Development

12.3 HERE

12.3.1 HERE Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GPS Navigation Software Introduction

12.3.4 HERE Revenue in GPS Navigation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 HERE Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 GPS Navigation Software Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in GPS Navigation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 Rand McNally

12.5.1 Rand McNally Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 GPS Navigation Software Introduction

12.5.4 Rand McNally Revenue in GPS Navigation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Rand McNally Recent Development

12.6 Navigon

12.6.1 Navigon Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 GPS Navigation Software Introduction

12.6.4 Navigon Revenue in GPS Navigation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Navigon Recent Development

12.7 Navman

12.7.1 Navman Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 GPS Navigation Software Introduction

12.7.4 Navman Revenue in GPS Navigation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Navman Recent Development

12.8 Magellan

12.8.1 Magellan Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 GPS Navigation Software Introduction

12.8.4 Magellan Revenue in GPS Navigation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Magellan Recent Development

12.9 iGO

12.9.1 iGO Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 GPS Navigation Software Introduction

12.9.4 iGO Revenue in GPS Navigation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 iGO Recent Development

12.10 TomTom

12.10.1 TomTom Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 GPS Navigation Software Introduction

12.10.4 TomTom Revenue in GPS Navigation Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 TomTom Recent Development

Continued….

