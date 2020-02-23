Green-Roof Market Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Green-Roof Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025 – Optigreen, TAJIMA, Soprema, Tremco “.



Serving a number of benefits for populations, in a bid to save local and global environments, installation of green-roof is set to rise in the forthcoming years. Whilst all green roofs feature similar functions, there is slight difference in technical performance between any two. This is related to unique installation, and variation in climate, building type, and type and design of each green roof.

Among several, key benefit of green roof lies in reducing stormwater runoff. In such situations, green roofs, not only retains rainwater, but also improves quality of this water for later runoff. Further, in heavy rains, green roofs along with plants, return some of this rainwater to the atmosphere via evaporation or transpiration. Inadvertently, this results in reduced volume of stormwater, which flows out slowly.

Energy conservation by means of reducing heat flux through roof is another advantage of green roof. Collectively, this fuels growth of green roof market.

Extensive Green-Roof

Semi-intensive Green-Roof

Intensive Green-Roof

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Others

How is the Green-Roof market expected to grow in terms of value during the study period?

How has the Green-Roof market evolved over the past 5 years?

What are the competition developments and trends in the Green-Roof market?

What are the prevailing market dynamics in the Green-Roof market?

What are the key challenges, opportunities, and improvements faced by market players in the global Green-Roof market?

What are the underlying macro-economic and industry factors impacting the growth of the Green-Roof market?

How has the competition evolved in the Green-Roof market over the past few years?

What is the market positioning and what are the key strategies adopted by major manufacturers as per the market taxonomy in the global Green-Roof market?

