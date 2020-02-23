Growing Adoption Of Wireless Spectrum Analyzers To Drive The Global Spectrum Market

Global Spectrum Analyzer Market: Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the spectrum analyzer market at the global and regional levels. The report provides analysis of the market for the period from 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018–2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to provide readers with in-depth and accurate analysis. The report emphasizes all major trends anticipated in the spectrum analyzer market from 2018 to 2026. It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities for the global spectrum analyzer market. The study provides a complete perspective on growth of the spectrum analyzer market, in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (units), across various geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides an extensive view of the global spectrum analyzer market. Porter’s five forces analysis has also been provided to help understand the competition scenario of the market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, form factor, frequency range, and end-use industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. In order to offer complete analysis of the competition scenario in the spectrum analyzer market, attractiveness analysis of the market in every region has been provided in the report.

The market overview chapter in the report explains market trends and dynamics that include drivers, restraining factors, and the current and future opportunities for the spectrum analyzer market. Market outlook analysis has also been provided in the report. Additionally, the report provides analysis of different business strategies adopted by leading players operating in the global spectrum analyzer market. The market introduction chapter helps in getting an idea of different trends prevalent in the global spectrum analyzer market.

Global Spectrum Analyzer Market: Scope of Report

The spectrum analyzer market in North America has been divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Furthermore, the market in Europe has been segmented into Germany, the U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. The market in Asia Pacific has been classified into China, India, Japan, Australasia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. The report provides all strategic information required to understand the spectrum analyzer market along with insights into market segments according to geographical regions mentioned above.

Global Spectrum Analyzer Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research and secondary research. Secondary research sources include annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and market-specific white papers. Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews of the spectrum analyzer market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with market experts and participants in order to obtain the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer new information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competition landscape, and growth trends. These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected from secondary and primary research is discussed and examined by TMR’s expert panel.

Global Spectrum Analyzer Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global spectrum analyzer market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investments and R&D activities by major players have been tracked. Some of the key players operating in the global spectrum analyzer market are Advantest Corporation, Anritsu Corporation, B&K Precision Corporation, Giga-tronics Incorporated, Keysight Technologies, National Instruments Corporation, RIGOL Technologies Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co., KG, SAF Tehnika, and Tektronix U.K. Limited.

The global spectrum analyzer market has been segmented as follows:

Global Spectrum Analyzer Market, by Type

– Swept Spectrum Analyzer

– Real-time Spectrum Analyzer

– Vector Signal Analyzer

– Others

Global Spectrum Analyzer Market, by Form Factor

– Handheld

– Portable

– Benchtop

– Others

Global Spectrum Analyzer Market, by Frequency Range

– Less than 6 GHz

– 6 GHz to 18 GHz

– More than 18 GHz

Global Spectrum Analyzer Market, by End-use Industry

– Electronics & Semiconductor

– IT & Telecommunication

– Aerospace & Defense

– Automotive & Transportation

– Health Care

– Others

Global Spectrum Analyzer Market, by Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Rest of North America

– Europe

– – Germany

– – U.K.

– – France

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Japan

– – Australasia

– – Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– – GCC

– – South Africa

– – Rest of Middle East & Africa

– South America

– – Brazil

– – Rest of South America

