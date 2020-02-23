High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market 2019 Progress Strategies, Manufacturers, Regions, Trends, Challenges to 2025

The global high tibial osteotomy (HTO) market generated $215 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $269 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2017 to 2023. High tibial osteotomy is an orthopedic surgical procedure that targets at correcting a varus deformation with compartmental osteoarthritis. High tibial osteotomy is largely implied in the treatment of younger patients, who are more active.

Key Market Players Provided in the Report: DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Arthrex, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, aap Implantate AG, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical Group N.V., Acumed, LLC, Amplitude Surgical, TriMed, Inc., Tornier, Inc., Medical & Optical Instruments Australia Pty Ltd, Novastep Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Securos, BioTek Instruments, Inc., GROUP FH ORTHO, OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Table of Content:

“Global High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market” Research Report 2019-2025

Chapter 1: High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Global High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Global High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Global High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Global High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market Industry 2019-2025

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO) Plates Market with Contact Information

