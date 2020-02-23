Histidine Market | Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2028

Histidine is defined as α-amino acid that is used in the biosynthesis of proteins. It contains α-amino group, carboxylic acid, and imidazole side chain, classifying it as a positively charged amino acid at physiological pH. Histidine is defined as an amino acid used in the biosynthesis of proteins. It is the precursor of histamine and is considered important in the synthesis of purines. Akin to arginine and lysine, histidine is classified as a basic amino acid. However, histidine’s side chain allows it to act as a base and an acid, both donating and accepting protons, which can be of considerable importance in its role as part of proteins.

Histidine is synthesized from phosphoribosyl pyrophosphate (PRPP), a biochemical intermediate, which is made from ribose-5-phosphate by ribose-phosphate diphosphokinase during the pentose phosphate pathway. The properties of 22 synthetic peptides that contain histidine are designed based on the anti-oxidative peptide (Leu-Leu-Pro-His-His), which is derived from the proteolytic digestion of a soybean protein, and were examined with regard to their anti-oxidative activity against the peroxidation of linoleic acid and the scavenging effects on active oxygen and free radical species.

Increase in number of malnutrition patients, primarily in developing countries, is propelling the demand for histidine. Furthermore, rise in health concerns among the wide array of population is driving the histidine market. Slowdown in economic growth across the globe adversely impacted the histidine market. However, the outlook for the market appears relatively positive during the forecast period. Nevertheless, presence of cheaper substitutes is hampering the growth of the histidine market.

Based on product type, the histidine market can be segmented into tablets, capsules, fluids, and others. In terms of end-use industry, the histidine market can be divided into food industry, pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology, R&D laboratories, medical research institutes, and others. Based on production method, the histidine market can be split into fermentation method and hydrolysis method.

In terms of geography, the histidine market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Of these, Europe leads the histidine market in terms of revenue, which is followed by North America.

Key players operating in the histidine market include Angene Chemical Private Limited, Douglas Laboratories, Zealing Chemical Company Limited, MolPort, ABI Chemical, Acron Pharmaceuticals, Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering Company Limited, Changzhou Highassay Chemical Company Limited, Ajinomoto, Kyowa Hakko Bio Company Limited, Huaheng Biological Technology Company Limited, Twinlabs, and MyProtein.