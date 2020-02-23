Hybrid Operating Room Market is Predicted to Reach a Valuation of US$ 828.1 Bn by 2022

Global Hybrid Operating Room Market – Snapshot

The global market for hybrid operating rooms is gaining tremendously from the significant rise in technological advancements, especially in emerging economies. The prominent increase in the adoption of robotic surgeries in a number of countries, such as Japan, China, Taiwan, and Korea has been adding remarkably to the growth of this market. The augmenting investment for research and development by several end-use industries, such as the medical and healthcare and the government sectors, is also supporting this market across the world.

Going forward, the global market is expected to maintain its high growth pace in the near future, thanks to the presence of favorable government norms and policies, increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and the massive investments for the development of novel technologies that can help in improving healthcare systems for patients. The market’s opportunity is anticipated to reach US$661.8 mn by 2017. It is further expected to proliferate at a CAGR of 4.60% between 2017 and 2022, increasing to US$828.1 bn by the end of 2022.

Overall, the future of this market looks bright; however, several challenges, such as, the high cost and complexity of the deployment of hybrid operating room equipment, may affect this market adversely in the years to come.

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems to Continue Reporting Strong Demand

In general, the global hybrid operating room market is evaluated on the basis of the type of the component, end user, and the application. Based on the type of the component, the market is categorized into intraoperative diagnostic imaging systems, surgical instruments, operating room fixtures, and audiovisual display systems and tools. Intraoperative diagnostic imaging systems report a comparatively higher demand than other components of a hybrid operating room across the world. This trend is expected to continue over the next few years.

Based on the end user, the market is classified into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). By the application, the market is divided into cardiovascular, neurosurgical, thoracic, and orthopedic disease treatments.

North America to Lead Global Hybrid Operating Rooms Market in Near Future

The Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APEJ), and Japan are the prime regional markets for hybrid operating rooms across the world. Among these, North America has emerged as the key contributor to the global market for hybrid operating rooms, thanks to the presence of advanced medical and healthcare infrastructure in North American countries, especially in the U.S. and Canada. Researchers expect the North America market for hybrid operating rooms to maintain its leadership over the next few years on account of the increasing investments by hospitals for the upgradation of their operating rooms. The augmenting number of ambulatory surgery centers and escalating need for surgical procedures are also expected to add to this regional market over the forthcoming years.

Among the other regional markets for hybrid operating rooms, the APEJ region is projected to demonstrate a steady rise over the forthcoming years, owing to the advancements in technology and medical and healthcare infrastructure, together with the surging disposable income of people in this region. The APEJ market for hybrid operating rooms is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.10% over the period from 2017 and 2022.

Toshiba Corp., Trumpf Medical, IMRIS Inc., Eschmann Equipment, Stryker Corp., MAQUET GmbH, Skytron LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, and GE Healthcare are some the leading players functioning in the global operating room market.

