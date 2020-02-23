In-Memory Grid Market In-Depth Analysis & Global Forecast to 2023

In-Memory Grid Market Research Report, by Component (Solution, Services), Application (Transaction Processing, Fraud and Risk Management, Supply Chain, Sales and Marketing), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise), Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT and telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Others) — Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

In-memory grid market is expected to grow from USD 1.32 billion in 2017 to USD 2.25 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.25% during the forecast period. Growing number of concurrent transaction involving large amount of operational data, increasing use of real-time analytics across end-verticals, and need for efficient substitute of relational data model and database will remain the key drivers for the in-memory market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global market for in-memory grid market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of in-memory grid market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to the rise in rise in adoption of the connected devices and subsequent increase in data volumes. Furthermore, increased government initiatives to upgrade IT infrastructure and deploy cost-effective cloud-based solutions is expected to drive the Asia Pacific in-memory grid market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and would dominate the in-memory grid market during the forecast period. Being a developed economy, the region has witnessed strong investments in the Research and Development (R&D) activities for development of new technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and social media. Furthermore, the presence of the best multinational companies in the region further drive the growth in these regions.

Key players

The prominent players in the In-Memory Grid Market are IBM Corporation (US), Pivotal Software, Inc.(US), Oracle Corporation (US), Hazelcast, Inc. (US), Red Hat, Inc. (US), Software AG (Germany), Alachisoft (US), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), GridGain Systems (US), ScaleOut Software, Inc. (US), TIBCO Software Inc. (US), GigaSpaces Technologies Inc. (US), and TmaxSoft. (US). Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 5–10 % in the In-memory grid market.

