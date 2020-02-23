Intelligent HMI Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

An intelligent HMI (Human-machine interface) solution is a large platform where a human can easily interact or communicate with machines. HMI solutions provide exclusive opportunities for recreation, learning, and other applications related to decision making tools. Alongside, it helps in the prompt procurement of skills for users. A good HMI has capabilities to deliver natural & realistic communications to humans with the help of external devices.

Intelligent human-machine interface solutions have been employed in several industries such as entertainment, electronics, medical, and defense to provide visual display data, oversee KPIs, track production time, trends, and tags, monitor machine inputs & outputs and more. Furthermore, HMI solutions are specifically enhanced to meet a user’s precise human machine interface requirements by using standardized and open interfaces in software also, that enable effective integration into user automation systems.

In March 2018, ABB Ltd introduced its multi-touch HMI control panels “CP600-Pro,” specifically designed for applications that require glass touch-screen panels for information display and operation. This multi-touch HMI control panel is available in various screen sizes: 5, 7, 10.1, 15.6, and 21.5 inch.

In May 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation completely acquired ICONICS, Inc. located in the U.S. ICONICS, Inc.’s advanced software products are mainly used for HMI, SCADA, mobile, IoT, analytics, and cloud applications. This acquisition would help Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to expand its automation business worldwide.

ABB Ltd

Founded in 1988 and based in Switzerland, ABB Ltd designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes industrial automation, electrification, robotics, and motion products for various end-users such as industry and transport, utilities, and infrastructure worldwide. Its industrial automation segment provides HMI solutions, advanced process control software, process and discrete control solutions, analytical instrumentation and solutions, electric ship propulsion systems, as well as remote monitoring, preventive maintenance, and cybersecurity services.

Siemens AG

Founded in 1847 and located in Germany, the company provides camstar electronics suite software and human machine interface technology based products. Siemens AG has a global presence across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and rest of the world.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Founded in 1906 and based in the U.S., Honeywell International, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures industrial, home & building, and space and aviation control products. The company provides electronic control systems and components, including flight and engine control systems, guidance systems, surveillance and warning systems, precision components, HMI solutions, precision pointing & isolation systems, spacecraft attitude & positioning systems, and communications services for military aircraft and spacecraft powerful SCADA systems, commercial and business aircraft, and airports.

Emerson Electric Co.

Founded in 1890, with headquarters in the U.S., Emerson Electric Co. provides various innovative solutions such as valves, measurement & analytical instrumentation; industrial solutions; actuators, and regulators; and process control systems and solutions. The company has a global presence across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and rest of the world.

