IoT in Elevators 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Apr 23, 2019 (AB Digital via COMTEX) —
IoT-enabled elevators utilize artificial intelligence for enabling transportation of passengers and commodities vertically.
The major growth driver of the global IoT in elevators market in the future is the growing demand for safe and power-efficient technology options by the construction sector.
This report focuses on the global IoT in Elevators status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT in Elevators development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ThyssenKrupp AG
KONE Corporation
Otis Elevator Company
Schindler Group
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Toshiba Elevator
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IoT in Elevators status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IoT in Elevators development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
