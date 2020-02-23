Isoparaffin Solvents Market Size, Trends, Scope & Challenges To 2028
Isoparaffin Solvents Market report profiles major players operating (ExxonMobil Chemical, Royal Dutch Shell Chemicals, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd, RB Products, Braskem, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Total S.A., Mehta Petro Refineries Limited and Maruzen Petrochemical CO., LTD.) in terms of various attributes such as Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Business Strategies and Recent Developments. The report on the Isoparaffin Solvents market covers comprehensive information about market trends, value (US$ Mn) projections and volume (Thousand Units), dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Trends & Opportunities), recent developments and competition landscape pertaining to the global Isoparaffin Solvents industry for the study period 2019 to 2028.
Highbrow of Isoparaffin Solvents Market: Isoparaffin solvents are branched-chain aliphatic hydrocarbons (molecular formula CnH2n+2) obtained through crude oil distillation. Generally, paraffin compounds are arranged in two forms, i.e. straight-chain (n-paraffin) or branched chain (isoparaffin). Isoparaffin solvents are frequently produced through the distillation of crude oil during the refinery process. To obtain the pure grade of isoparaffin solvents, few processes are carried out, such as distillation, catalytic cracking, etc. However, these solvents have better fuel characteristic properties as compared to normal paraffin solvents. Moreover, isoparaffin solvents find various applications in metalworking, industrial cleaning, chemical, paints & coating, adhesive & sealant and polymers industries. They are also used as an intermediate, cleaner and solvent in other industries.
Based on end users/applications, Isoparaffin Solvents market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:
- Paints & Coating
- Industrial
- Adhesives & Sealant
- Polymerization
- Agrochemical
- Pharma and Personal Care Product
- Others
Based on Product Type, Isoparaffin Solvents market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:
- C4-C8
- C9-C11
- C12
- C13-C14
- C15 <
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- How is the Isoparaffin Solvents market expected to grow in terms of value during the study period?
- How has the Isoparaffin Solvents market evolved over the past 5 years?
- What are the competition developments and trends in the Isoparaffin Solvents market?
- What are the prevailing market dynamics in the Isoparaffin Solvents market?
- What are the key challenges, opportunities, and improvements faced by market players in the global Isoparaffin Solvents market?
- What are the underlying macro-economic and industry factors impacting the growth of the Isoparaffin Solvents market?
- How has the competition evolved in the Isoparaffin Solvents industry over the past few years?
- What is the market positioning and what are the key strategies adopted by major manufacturers as per the market taxonomy in the global Isoparaffin Solvents market?
