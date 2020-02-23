Key Insights of Future Prospects of Pentosan Polysulfate Market During 2018-2028

Pentosan polysulfate is a white, odorless powder that is used as an oral medicine in the form of a tablet or capsule. It is a polymer that contains two sulfate groups on each carbohydrate monomer. Pentosan polysulfate has a fibrinolytic and anticoagulant effect. Pentosan polysulfate is known by various names such as elmiron, comfora, polypentose sulfate, and pentosan sulfuric polyester. Pentosan polysulfate is sold commercially by the name Elmiron in the U.S., Japan, and many other regions, globally. It is known as Comfora in India. Pentosan polysulfate works as an anticoagulant or blood thinner to prevent the formation of blood clots. It is mainly used to relieve thrombi and bladder pain syndrome (BPS) or interstitial cystitis (IC). It is also used to treat pain that may occur during and/or after sexual intercourse.

Pentosan Polysulfate Drug for Knee and Bone Pain

Pentosan polysulfate is a semi-synthetic polysulfated xylan that is used for the treatment of various human and pet medical conditions such as interstitial cystitis (IC) and thrombi in humans, and osteoarthritis in horses and dogs. In addition, it is also used to cure knee and bone pain. Australian Football League (AFL) players are given pentosan polysulfate for knee and bone pain. Due to these factors, the pentosan polysulfate market is expected to surge in the near future.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Due to the growing number of bladder pain syndrome (BPS) patients all over the world, the demand for pentosan polysulfate is rising, globally. Pentosan polysulfate is used to treat blood clots, a disease commonly known as thrombi. This drug is also given to the Australian football players for knee and bone pain. Hence, to cure knee and bone pain, it can be given to other sports persons and ordinary people too. As such, companies could focus on these factors to boost the consumption of pentosan polysulfate, globally. Pentosan polysulfate is also used to treat diseases in animals such as osteoarthritis in horses and dogs, which is a good opportunity for new and existing pentosan polysulfate market players. Due to these factors, it is expected that the pentosan polysulfate market would grow substantially in the coming years.

Pentosan Polysulfate: Regional Outlook

The consumption of pentosan polysulfate or elmiron is high in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The reason behind the high consumption of pentosan polysulfate in North America is the increasing number of IC patients. The major producers of pentosan polysulfate are the United States and Japan where it is commercially available in the market by the name elmiron. India is also a major producer of pentosan polysulfate, it is commonly known as comfora in India. Pentosan polysulfate is widely used for bladder pain syndrome in the US, Japan, and India. So, bound to all the above factors, it can be expected that the global pentosan polysulfate market would escalate in the upcoming years.

Pentosan Polysulfate: Market Segmentation

On the basis of drug type, the global pentosan polysulfate market has been segmented as –

Human Drugs

Pet Care Drugs

Pentosan Polysulfate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global pentosan polysulfate market are Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Caps Pharma Limited, Swati Spentose Pvt Ltd, RAVI SPECIALITIES PHARMA PVT LTD, Life Relay Health Care Solutions Inc., Navamedic ASA, Allcarepharmacy Limited, Reva Pharmachem (P) Ltd., Ortho McNeil Pharmaceutical, Arthropharm PTY Ltd, Ogene Systems (I) Pvt., CVS Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, and NORDIC DRUGS. Besides them, many other drug and chemical manufacturers and industrialists are showing keen interest in the pentosan polysulfate market.

