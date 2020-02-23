Kombucha Market: Future Innovation Ways, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast By 2028

Kombucha Market report profiles major players operating (Makana Beverages LLC., Kombucha Wonder Drink, KeVita LLC, Humm Kombucha LLC., Townshend’s Tea Company, Reed’s Inc., Red Bull GmbH, NessAlla Kombucha, Live Soda LLC, Kosmic Kombucha, Buchi Kombucha, GT’s Living Foods, Hain Celestial, Hudson River Foods, Mojo Beverages, Remedy Kombucha Pty. Ltd., Revive Kombucha, Rok Kombucha, and Tonicka Kombucha) in terms of various attributes such as Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Business Strategies and Recent Developments. The report on the Kombucha market covers comprehensive information about market trends, value (US$ Mn) projections and volume (Thousand Units), dynamics ( Drivers, Restraints, Trends & Opportunities ), recent developments and competition landscape pertaining to the global Kombucha industry for the study period 2019 to 2028.

Highbrow of Kombucha Market: In terms of value, the global kombucha market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 6,543.8 Mn by the end of 2027, with an expected CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period 2018 – 2027. The driver for the growing demand for kombucha is the rising trend for organic food and beverages in the market. The sales of organic food and beverages are hitting an all-time high, because people are becoming more and more aware and health conscious, and are thus preferring organic products and products produced using organic ingredients. Kombucha is an organic beverage, and hence, is expected to register significant market attraction. One of the other factors driving the growth of the kombucha market is the growing demand for healthy and nutritious drinks. Consumers are interested in the functionality and nutritive value of their beverages, and thus, are getting inclined towards functional drinks such as kombucha.

Based on end users/applications, Kombucha market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Based on Product Type, Kombucha market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Regular Flavour

Herbs & Spices Flavour

Citrus Flavour

Berries Flavour

Apple Flavour

Coconut & MangoFlavour

Flower Flavour

Others

