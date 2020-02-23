Led by Asia Pacific, Global Cosmetic Jars Packaging Market to Clock Valuation of US$5 bn by 2022-end

The global cosmetic jars packaging market is expected to reach a value of more than US$5 bn by 2022, exhibiting a 5.1% CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The global cosmetic jars packaging market is likely to reach a valuation of US$3.9 bn by the end of 2017.

Global Cosmetic Jars Packaging Market: Overview

The global cosmetic jars packaging market report provides a close look at the growth trajectory exhibited by the cosmetic jars packaging market within the context of the rapid growth of the cosmetics sector in recent years. The report provides a complete picture of the global cosmetic jars packaging market’s growth trajectory and growth potential in the coming years. The historical trajectory of the global cosmetic jars packaging market from 2012 to 2017 is studied by analysts to form a solid database for the cosmetic jars packaging market in 2017. This factsheet is used to compile detailed reliable forecasts regarding the global cosmetic jars packaging market’s growth potential from 2017 to 2022. The report thus provides a comprehensive study of the global cosmetic jars packaging market.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global cosmetic jars packaging market is likely to be valued at more than US$3.9 bn by the end of 2017. The market’s solid 5.1% CAGR between 2017 and 2022 is expected to enable a strong surge to more than US$5 bn over the forecast period.

Global Cosmetic Jars Packaging Market: Dynamics

The cosmetics sector has thrived in recent years due to the rising preference to cosmetic products to both maintain a more attractive appearance and protect from pollution. This has driven a widespread network of industries, including the cosmetic jars packaging market. The report provides a detailed look at the various factors affecting the growth of the global cosmetic jars packaging market in the coming years and provides solid information on the quantitative effect these factors are likely to have on the growth of the cosmetic jars packaging market. The key restraints holding the cosmetic jars packaging market back are also examined in the report to advice readers on what to stay away from in the market in the coming years. This comprises a crucial part of the cosmetic jars packaging market report intended to provide readers with precise insight into the dynamics powering the trajectory of the market.

Global Cosmetic Jars Packaging Market: Segmentation

The report segments the global cosmetic jars packaging market by material, capacity, and application in order to obtain a clear picture of the standing of various products in the market. Leading segments of the cosmetic jars packaging market are studied in the report to understand their growth trajectory in recent years. By capacity, the report looks at below 50 ml, 50 ml – 100 ml, 100 ml – 150 ml, 150 ml – 200 ml, and above 150 ml – 200 ml categories. By application, the report segments the global cosmetic jars packaging market into skin care, nail care, hair care, and makeup. The key materials used in the production of cosmetic jars packaging include plastic, metal, glass, and wood. The report provides a clear picture of the growth prospects of these key segments of the cosmetic jars packaging market in the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Global Cosmetic Jars Packaging Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global cosmetic jars packaging market is likely to be congested in the coming years due to its increasing value to the burgeoning cosmetics sector. The growing investment in packaging and design applications in the cosmetics sector is likely to ensure entry of new entrants in the cosmetic jars packaging market as well as steady growth of existing leading players.

Leading players in the global cosmetic jars packaging market include RPC Group Plc, Albea SA, Gerresheimer AG, Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd., Quadpack Industries, HCP Packaging, P. W. Masterchem S.J., Raepak Ltd., Akey Group LLC, and Bonex d.o.o.

