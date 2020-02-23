” Low Power RF ICs Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026″ is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

The global Low Power RF ICs Market has been exclusively and elaborately examined in this report while taking into account some of the most pivotal factors holding the capability to influence growth. For the said forecast tenure, the report has shed light on critical market dynamics, which include trends, opportunities, restraints, and growth drivers. The analysts have provided ample of information on the growth of the market across various regions and using estimations in terms of revenue. Market segmentation is another crucial part of the study where the report unveils significant growth opportunities in various segments of the global Low Power RF ICs Market.

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) mainly finds application in radar and communication. RF IC operates frequency range in-between 300 MHz to 30 GHz. In addition, radio frequency integrated circuit (RF IC) is a generic term used for wireless communication. Low power RF ICs is operating in low power consumption where radio frequency is operating in low power supply. The Low Power RF ICs market is primarily driven by increasing demand for electronic consumer goods globally. Across the globe, increasing demand for consumer goods such as security and home appliances, wireless product and medical instrument among others is also expected to drive the market growth of low power RF ICs at an exponential rate in the coming years. Richer communication, increased reliability and more flexible use features are boosting the market demand for low power RF ICs Market. Low power RC ICs can be defined by two type such as Third generation and second generation. Generally, third generation low power RF ICs is very excellent receiver sensitivity with low power consuming capacity and second generation consumes low power with long battery life. Primarily, third generation Low Power RF ICs sleep mode operating current is 200 nA and second generation operating current is 700 nA. The low power RF ICs market is predicted to witness a steady growth during the projection period from 2018 to 2026.

The global low power RF ICs market has been bifurcated on the basis of frequency, application, end use industry and geography. Based on frequency, the market has been segregated into various types which includes 00 – 510 MHz, 863 – 960 MHz and 2.4 GHz frequency ranges. Different types of electronics devices such as cordless phones, wireless game, toys, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and wireless audio devices among others are majorly operating in the 2.4 GHz frequency band. Consequently, rising disposable income and growing consumer awareness about sophisticated electronics products is anticipated to bolster the demand for the market in near future. On the basis of application of low power RF ICs, market is segmented into alarm and security, smart metering, home automation and lighting, remote controls, wireless audio, Medical health and HID (high definition) among others. The low power RF ICs market is estimated to witness a steady growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Therefore, this segment is expected to provide a wider opportunity for the low power RF ICs manufacturers in the coming years. Based on end use industry, the market has been classified into different categories which includes consumer electronics, telecommunication, healthcare, defense and industrial among others. In 2017, the industrial segment held the highest market share in the global low power RF ICs market. The rapid increase in the demand for the Wi-Fi, GPS wireless services are also going to contribute to drive the market growth of the low power RF ICs globally in the near future. Initiatives taken by the government to encourage generation of renewable energy in lieu of non-renewable energy is also expected to create a better opportunity for low power RF ICs manufactures. On the flip side, design complexity and price based competition is expected to hinder the growth of the product market in the forecasted period.

Geographically, the low power RF ICs market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. In terms of revenue, in 2017, North America held the largest market share in the global low power RF ICs Market. The diversify applications of low power RF ICs in the U.S. for, industrial control, mobile communication and consumer appliance is expected to contribute towards the growth of market during the forecast period. Within Asia Pacific (APAC), China held the largest market share. On the other hand, Europe is expected to become the most promising market for the low power RF ICs manufactures, followed by others region.

The key companies operating in the global low power RF ICs market includes Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Japan), Texas Instruments (the U.S), Schneider Electric (the U.S), Honeywell International Inc. (the U.S), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), and Silicon Laboratories (the U.S) among others.

