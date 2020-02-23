Magnetic Bearings Market- The Oil Lubricated Bearings Are Being Replaced By The Active Magnetic Bearing

Magnetic Bearings Market: Introduction

A magnetic bearing is a type of bearing which uses magnetic field to employ magnetic levitation or magnetic suspension to support loads. This implies they extend assistance to moving parts without any physical contact and withstand the loads. This also means that the amount of friction generated is very less or negligible and there is zero mechanical wear and tear. There is no limit for maximum speeds and they can support very high speeds. There are different components in magnetic bearing system, namely, an electromagnet, a sensor, a rotor, an amplifier and a controller; each of these having their respective responsibilities towards the well-functioning of the entire bearing system and failure of either one of these components will result in malfunctioning of the bearing. There are two types of magnetic bearings namely, active magnetic bearings and passive magnetic bearings. The passive magnetic bearings do not need any external power input arrangements as they make use of permanent magnets for their operations. But most magnetic bearings are typically active magnetic bearings which use electromagnets and hence need a continuous external input of power along with an external controlling system in order to regulate the load and maintain stability. The oil lubricated bearings are being replaced by the active magnetic bearings. There are applications which need combination of these types; in which the permanent magnetic bearings withstand the static load and the active magnetic bearings come into action when the floated object diverges from the ideal position.

Magnetic Bearings Market: Applications

Magnetic bearings are used in various industries such as bio-medical engineering, semiconductor industry, maglev transportation, precision engineering, aerospace, turbo machines, vacuum technology and structural isolation. Magnetic bearings are vividly used in compressors, pumps, generators, turbines and motors. They are widely used in watt-hour meters, in high precision equipment, used to support instruments in vacuum (example: flywheel energy storage systems), used in certain centrifugal compressors, used in artificial hearts, used in various ventricular assisting devices (Life flow heart pump uses magnetic bearings), used in turbo molecular pumps, active magnetic dampers, turbo machines, smart aero engines, high precision position stages, blood pumps, variable speed spindles, elastic rotor control, pipeline compressors and used in gears, conveyors, chains, etc.