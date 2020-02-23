Mobile Augmented Reality Market 2019 SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players and Forecast 2024

The global mobile augmented reality market is expected to grow from USD 4.37 billion 2017 to USD 70.83 billion by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 48.87%.Global mobile augmented reality market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report@

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-360ir-ICT-175215

The mobile augmented reality market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

1. Atheer Inc.

2. Aurasma

3. Blippar.Com Ltd.

4. Catchoom Technologies

5. Daqri Llc

6. Google Inc.

7. Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.

8. Metaio GmbH

9. Microsoft Corporation

10. Qualcomm Inc.

11. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12. Wikitude GmbH

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.This research report categorizes the global mobile augmented reality market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

For Enquiry OR Any Query? Ask to our Expert @ https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-360ir-ICT-175215

Based on Component

1. Hardware

2. Software

Based on Device

1. Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)/Handheld Game Consoles

2. Smart Glasses and Wearables

3. Smartphones

4. Tablets

Based on Implementation

1. Marker-Based Augmented Reality

2. Markerless Augmented Reality

Based on Industry

1. Aerospace & Defense

2. Automotive & Transportation

3. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

4. Building, Construction & Real Estate

5. Consumer Goods & Retail

6. Education

7. Energy & Utilities

8. Government & Public Sector

9. Healthcare & Life Sciences

10. Information Technology

11. Manufacturing

12. Media & Entertainment

13. Telecommunication

14. Travel & Hospitality

Based on Geography

1. Americas (United States)

2. Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia)

3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India)

Buy This [email protected] (Priced at USD 2999) https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-360ir-ICT-175215/