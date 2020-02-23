Multipanel Labels Market: Evaluation of recent industry developments

Multipanel Labels are labels that allow display of additional information on packaging without increasing the packaging footprint. These multipanel labels provide companies a novel means of expanding their brand name without significantly chang­ing packaging line operations. There are a wide variety multipanel labels and shapes to choose from, while most commonly multipanel labels are attached to bottles, cartons, syringes, vials, packaged food items, etc. Companies benefit from opting multipanel label shapes which are most eye-catching.

In the multipanel labels, there are lots of information provided which can be published such as information about health and safety warnings, promotions, redeemable coupons, adding diagrams of how to cook and sometimes instructions of how to use a particular product in a diagrammatic format and many others.

Global Multipanel Labels Market Dynamics:

The Multipanel Labels market is anticipated to be driven by the growing demand for multipanel labels in food and beverage, pharmaceutical, home care and personal care & cosmetics, and packaging industry. Stable growth in these end-use industries is forecast to boost sales of multipanel labels over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing inclination of consumers towards packaged food products is expected to drive future growth of the global multipanel labels market.

Global Multipanel Labels Market Segmentation:

The global Multipanel Labels market is segmented on the basis of adhesive technology which includes pressure adhesive sensitive technology and heat sensitive adhesive technology. On the basis of end-use industry, the global multipanel labels market are segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care products & cosmetics and packaging industry. The global multipanel labels market can further be segmented on the basis of material type into: plastic, paper and metallized films.

Global Multipanel Labels Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Multipanel Labels market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa and Japan. Europe is forecast to dominate the global Multipanel Labels market in terms of consumption and is also estimated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period.

Global Multipanel Labels Market Players

The key players identified across the value chain of global Multipanel Labels market include Label Print America, Edwards Label Inc., AD Tape & Label Co Inc., Nosco Inc., Sleevo Co,Inc., CCL Industries, Pamco Printed Tape & Label Co., Inc., Accraply Inc. , Commerce Label, Inc. and others. The companies are emphasizing on research and development and new product development in order to maintain the competitive advantage in global Multipanel Labels market during the forecast period.

