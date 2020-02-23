Nonstick Cookware Market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2025

Global Nonstick Cookware Market: Snapshot

Non-stick is the surface which is coated with a synthetic polymer called Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) or with ceramic, anodized aluminum, enameled iron which decreases the ability of other materials to stick to it. The term Teflon coating has become synonymous with Non-stick coating in the market. Hence, the cookware is mostly addressed as teflon coated cookware. Non-stick cookware includes fry pan, sauce pan, and stock pots. Non-stick cookware allows the browning of foods without letting the food stick to the pan.

Online Segment Emerges as Faster Distribution Channel

On the basis of distribution channel, market is divided into online and offline. Purchases are expanding their business globally through online channel also, individual are adopting online purchasing behavior due to lack of time. As result of, online segment is the faster growing segment during the forecast period. There are various types of Non-stick cookware and they are coated with different coating such as Teflon coated, anodized aluminum coated, ceramic cookware, enameled iron coated and others

Surface of the cookware which is coated with a synthetic polymer called Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is known as Teflon coating. Increasing focus on health and safety on overall operations in an organization and demand for improved and new products are anticipated to drive the growth of the Non-stick cookware market during the forecast period. The increasing need of safety and convenient cooking have forced many organizations to manufacture cookware which are coated. Furthermore, high demand for ceramic and Teflon coated Non-stick cookware is projected to increase the demand for Non-stick cookware market. The global Non-stick cookware market was valued at US$ 17,363.2 Mn in 2016 and is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2025, reaching a value of US$ 24,696.0 Mn in 2025.

For a surface to become Non-stick, the underlying layer is first roughened to support adhesion, and a number of layers of PTFE are sprayed or rolled on it. It is this number of layers and the quality of the material used in the coating which determines the quality and durability of the coating on the Non-stick cookware. The better the quality of the materials used, the lesser the chances of the coating peeling off. The better quality helps in keeping the Non-stick property of the cookware intact. In order to make anodized aluminum coated cookware, the aluminum is subjected to very high voltage and lower temperature in an electrolytic solution where aluminum is used as an Anode. This results in a hard and durable coating. In enamel coating, the substrate used for the cookware is coated with a porcelain material by firing the porcelain in powdered form on the substrate’s surface at a high temperatures which fuses into a smooth and durable coating on the surface. In seasoned cookware, the surface is coated with a very thin layer of oil and the oil is polymerized to the surface with the usage of high heat for a particular time period. This results in a Non-stick coating on the surface of the cookware

Asia Pacific Market to Witness Promising Growth in Coming Years

According to geography, the market is segmented into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. Europe led the Non-stick cookware market in 2016 and is expected to grow at a good pace throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The primary drivers for the growth of Non-stick cookware market in North America region are demand for safe and innovative cookware. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience promising growth in the Non-stick cookware market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to high demand for innovative cookware and developing lifestyle of people living in urban areas.