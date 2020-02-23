Nuclear Feed Water Heater Market- The Ushering Of The Nuclear Renaissance Has Changed The Overall Outlook Of The World Towards Nuclear Energy

Nuclear Feed Water Heater Market: Overview

Nuclear feed water heaters are important components of the power plant which are majorly used to pre heat water before taking it to the boiler. The pre heating of water provides efficiency improvements in the power plant through reduction of overall energy required in the boiler to convert the water to steam. There might be a number of nuclear feed water heaters installed in the plant depending upon the targeted efficiency requirements. However nuclear feed water heaters come at a cost and the investment decision simply depends upon the savings generated by reduced fuel consumption for heating the water. The use of nuclear feed water heaters is likely to acquire higher levels of adoption in the future.

Nuclear Feed Water Heater Market: Trends and Opportunities

The ushering of the nuclear renaissance has changed the overall outlook of the world towards nuclear energy. Nuclear power generation is both efficient and can compete with coal powered generation in terms of both per unit cost and reliability of power supply. Some of the efficient nuclear power plants have been known to run at load factors above coal fired power plants. However staggering safety and efficiency improvements are the need of the day for nuclear power plants. The post Fukishima disaster effects wreaked havoc in the common mans sentiment towards nuclear generation. The disaster was followed by a wave of plant shutdowns around the world. Older plants commissioned before the 70’s are not likely to be operated for much time now triggering a demand for newer and more robust plants. These new nuclear plants are likely to be required to show much higher efficiency and reliability characteristics. Feed water heaters will be an integral part of these new nuclear plants striving to attain high efficiency numbers. Pre-heated water is also likely to sustain generation at high loads with a slower fission reaction rate. This will undoubtedly result in a longer life of the fuel assembly rods in the reactor, generating significant savings for these power plants in the long run.

Nuclear Feed Water Heater Market: Segmentation

Nuclear feed water heaters can be broadly segmented as low pressure feed water heaters and high pressure feed water heaters. The type of heater to be installed depends solely upon the specific requirements of the plant. Nuclear plants are likely to come up around the world; however the major growing market is likely to be the Asia-Pacific followed by Europe. The major installations of nuclear feed water heaters are likely to be observed in the Asia-Pacific region. A huge and growing energy requirement in this region is likely to result in addition of nuclear power capacity in the near future. China, India, Pakistan, Taiwan and South Korea are likely to be major demand drivers for nuclear feed water heaters in the future in this region. Countries such as Germany and France in the European region are likely to be major demand drivers for nuclear feed water heaters in the future. The North American market for nuclear feed water heaters is mature in nature, but is however expected to show moderate growth rates in the future. Overall the global nuclear feed water heater market can be segmented regionally as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).