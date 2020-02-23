Overwrapped trays Market is to Witness Highest Growth in Near Future

Overwrapped trays are used to package food products such as poultry, fresh meat, lamb, and seafood to extend the shelf life. As the food products often get contaminated due to microbial interaction, overwrapped trays are used to preserve the freshness, aroma and taste. The overwrapped trays have oxygen absorbing properties, and therefore the oxygen level in the trays is maintained. Overwrapped trays have oxygen level of 0.01 percent. Low level of oxygen preserves the food content from spoilage, loss of flavor and enhancing the shelf life of the product.

Furthermore, oxygen absorbing technology is installed on the overwrapped trays, which extends the shelf life of the case ready fresh meat by 40 days. Also, by the installation of the oxygen management system, overwrapped trays can be exported through sea rather than being transported through the air. Properties of overwrapped trays such as their leak resistance feature, and low cost, are expected to continue to increase preference for overwrapped trays from food manufacturers.

Global overwrapped trays market: Dynamics

The key driver for the growth of the overwrapped trays market is high demand for case-ready food products. To control the proportion of gases with the trays, and prevent microbial degradation EVOH, CPET, overwrapped trays used in the market. They have high sealing and preserving properties compared to other materials.

Request to View Brochure of [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44562

The overwrapped trays are gaining traction due to their low cost and high oxygen barrier properties. Overwrapped trays eliminate the need for chemical preservative which is, added to increase the shelf life of the food product. The key players of the overwrapped trays market are focusing on developing a new material that has high sealing properties. “R. Faerch Plast A / S “is providing PP-EVOH-PE trays that have excellent barrier properties. These overwrapped trays can withstand its properties from -20 0 C to 1000C so the food product can take from freezer and can directly heat in the microwave. These, properties of overwrapped trays are increasing its consumption from retailers end.