Paper Dyes Market : Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2018 – 2026

Global Paper Dyes Market: Overview

Paper dyes are organic colorants, which are employed to add or change color of a paper. Paper dyes are colored substances soluble in the application medium. Sometimes, they are added to a solution during the application process. Color is imparted to the paper by using a technique called selective absorption of light. Based on raw material used for production, paper dyes can be categorized into synthetic and natural. Synthetic dyes are derived from petroleum compounds, whereas the origin of natural dyes is plant, animal or mineral matter. On a commercial scale, dyes for paper are available in two forms: powder and liquid.

Dyes are very easily soluble in substrates. They are generally applied as a solution. Dyes disperse at the molecular level in substrates, providing brighter shades of colors than their counterparts such as pigments. Paper dyes are extremely easy to use. They can be employed in various dyeing and printing activities. However, synthetic dyes are toxic in nature. They have poor shade stability, light fastness, and high acid content. A lot market players in the pulp and paper industry increased their production capacities from 2015 to 2017. Also, the production of pulp and paper increased considerably, from 2015 to 2017. Especially, Asia Pacific is a major producer and consumer of paper. The paper dyes market, especially in Asia Pacific, is anticipated to witness significant growth in the near future.

Global Paper Dyes Market: Key Segments

Based on raw material, the paper dyes market can be segmented into synthetic and natural. The synthetic segment holds a major share of the paper dyes market, owing to stability of synthetic dyes during oxidation and reduction processes. Moreover, synthetic dyes are less expensive than natural paper dyes. Natural dyes are more expensive, as raw materials required for their production are scarce. The synthetic segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. However, due to toxic nature of

synthetic dyes, a lot of users are switching to natural dyes, especially in Europe, where laws and policies related to environment and health are quite stringent.

Based on product, the paper dyes market can be segmented into basic dyes, acid dyes, and direct dyes. Basic paper dyes have low affinity toward bleached pulps. They show a tendency of selective dyeing of certain fibers. Basic dyes have poor light fastness, but good water fastness. However, basic dyes are less expensive than acid dyes and direct dyes. Acid dyes require fixing agents in addition, as acid dyes have no affinity toward pulp. However, their water fastness and light fastness are better than those of basic dyes. Direct dyes show excellent affinity toward pulp and they also have better light fastness than other two product types. Currently, the direct dyes segment holds a major share of the paper dyes market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Global Paper Dyes Market: Trends & Development

The global paper dyes market is likely to be dominated by Asia Pacific during the forecast period, owing to anticipated growth of the paper industry in the region. Asia Pacific is the major producer and consumer of paper, followed by Europe and North America. Also, the packaging industry in the region, which is a major consumer of dyed paper, is witnessing growth. Owing to this, the paper dyes market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Paper Dyes Market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the global paper dyes market are First Source Worldwide, Cromatos s.r.l., Standard Colors, Inc., Alliance Organics LLP, and American Chemical Society.