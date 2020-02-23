Policing Technologies Market – Surge in Crime Rate and Terrorist Activities Boost Growth

The policing technologies market in Europe is characterized by the presence of large multinational companies concentrated on research and development activities so as to remain competitive. The rise in terrorist attacks across the region, the surge in crime rates, and severe migration crisis have compelled security forces in Europe to adopt advanced policing technologies.

Technology has been an integral part of police departments and has shaped it in many important ways. Advancements in technology have created enormous potential for enhancing police work. Often technologies have been adapted from the commercial marketplace as in the case of radios, cars, and computers among others.

Crime control can be strengthened by using technology, for example, enhancing the ability of the police in identifying and monitoring offenders and also facilitate in identifying the places and conditions that can contribute disproportionately to crime. Enhancement in technology has also resulted in improving evidence collection, speeding up of the detection process, and also response to crimes. Furthermore, technological advancements pertaining to weapons, protective gear, and surveillance capabilities has reduced fatalities and deaths of officers, bystanders, and suspects drastically.

The policing technologies marketon the basis of type has been segmented into five segments; aviation technology, communication technology, detection and surveillance technology, less lethal technology and others.

The policing technologies market in Europe is primarily driven by factors such as increase in terrorist attacks coupled with increasing crime rates. Europe has been a victim of several terrorist attacks in recent years which have positively impacted the policing technologies market in the region.

There has been increasing demand to make law enforcement departments more efficient in order to counter the terrorist attacks. Moreover, there has been an increase in crime rate across various countries in Europe. Issues such as drug related crimes are on the rise and countries such as Greece have been a victim of the same. For example, Omonoia Square in Greece has been an epicenter for drug-related activities.

However, lack of proper training is one of the major restraints hindering the growth of the policing technologies market. The rapid growth in technology has resulted in an overwhelming number of products, services, and requirements which further results in additional staff training.

The incorporation of new technology into police work also requires the need to thoroughly test, develop policy, investigate, and train. There are varied complexities associated with the adoption and use of various new policing technologies as a result of which there is often a long time gap in the adoption of these technologies. Police agencies need extensive training to become familiar with latest technologies such as facial recognition software, DNA testing, driverless cars, and gunshot locating detection systems among others.

Some of the major players in the market are: PredPol, Inc., Aventura Technologies, Inc, Reveal Media Ltd., Zepcam B.V., Basler AG, SmartWater Technology Limited, Computer Sciences Corporation, Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products Inc., Aeryon Labs Inc. and Taser International Inc.