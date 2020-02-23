Polycarbonate Glazing Market   Research Report Explores the Industry Trends for the Forecast Period, 2019-2027

Global Polycarbonate Glazing Market: Overview

Polycarbonate is an engineering thermoplastic which is amorphous in nature. It is transparent in appearance naturally and has very high impact strength and shatter resistance. Due to this, polycarbonate is widely used as a replacement of glass in a wide range of applications.

Polycarbonate is lighter than glass and is used in automotive glazing as it makes the automotive lighter and in turn improves fuel efficiency. Polycarbonate glazing is also used in construction. It also finds applications in greenhouses. Polycarbonate glazing proves to be better as compared to glass in these applications and thus is greatly preferred over glass. Adoption of polycarbonate glazing in commercial glazing applications is also gaining momentum and is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Global Polycarbonate Glazing Market: Key Segments

On the basis of application, the global polycarbonate glazing market for plastics is segmented as: automotive, industrial construction, commercial construction, institutional construction, horticulture, agriculture and others. Construction is one of the prominent applications for polycarbonate glazing.

The demand from this segment is expected to rise at a fast pace during the forecast period. Shift of consumer preference towards sustainable and green products is fuelling the demand for polycarbonate glazing in construction segment. Automotive is also a significant consumer of polycarbonate glazing. The segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The demand rise is anticipated to be primarily driven by the need for light weighting vehicles to improve fuel economy.

Global Polycarbonate Glazing Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global polycarbonate glazing market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the major region of the global polycarbonate glazing market. Demand for polycarbonate glazing is high in the region. This can be ascribed to the rapidly expanding plastics and automotive industry in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing region of the polycarbonate glazing market during the forecast period. India, China, and South Korea are estimated to lead the growth of the polycarbonate glazing market in the region during the forecast period.

Automotive and construction are the two main applications of polycarbonate glazing. Expansion in the building & construction and automotive industry in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the demand for polycarbonate glazing during the forecast period. North America and Europe are also projected to be the key consumers of polycarbonate glazing. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for polycarbonate glazing during the forecast period. Most of the growth in Latin America is likely to be concentrated in Brazil and Mexico.

Global Polycarbonate Glazing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the polycarbonate glazing market are: Sabic, Covestro AG, Teijin Limited, Trinseo S.A., Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Brett Martin Plastic Sheets, Palram Industries Ltd., Plazit Polygal, Guangdong Amuse Plastic Products Co., Limited, MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd, Gallina