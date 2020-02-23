Polymer Ingredients Market for Personal Care : Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2018 – 2026

Global Polymer Ingredients Market for Personal Care: Overview

Enhancement of personal care products is carried out by addition of polymer ingredients in their composition. Polymer ingredients offer several benefits such as water resistance, better durability, and enhanced texture. In a large number of personal care products, a wide variety of natural, organic and synthetic polymers are used. They impart several properties such as emulsification, film formation, thickening, gel formation, foam stabilization, moisturizing, conditioning, and texturization to the final product. Polymer ingredients also offer an added advantage of high molecular weight, due to which they cannot penetrate the skin. Due to this, they offer a better alternative for the conventional ingredients, as they do not cause any side-effects to the skin.

In personal care products, natural polymers such as xanthan or guar gum, starch, alginates, pectin, polysaccharides, gelatin, and cellulose derivatives can be employed as thickening agents. Natural and synthetic waxes, triglycerides, and long-chain fatty alcohols can be employed as structuring agents, which provide rigidity to the product. Hair care products use both natural compounds such as hydrolyzed proteins, natural gums, and polysaccharides and synthetic compounds such as polyacrylates, polyvinyl amides, and polyvinyl acetate.

Global Polymer Ingredients Market for Personal Care: Trends

Use of polymer ingredients in the personal care industry has been increasing over the last few years. Manufacturers of personal care products are employing polymers in the composition of their products, as they offer exceptional characteristics to the final product. Due to this, they are employed in several personal care products such as lipsticks, shampoos, conditioners, toothpaste, hair gels, shower gels, skin creams, and lotions.

Polymer ingredients that are used in personal care products can be natural or synthetic. However, increasing use of synthetic polymers is raising concerns regarding their biodegradability. Rising awareness among consumers about type of ingredients used in personal care products is also boosting R&D activities in the global polymer ingredients market for personal care. It is also likely to impact the future outlook for the global polymer ingredients market for personal care.

Growth of the global personal care industry is a key factor driving the global polymer ingredients market for personal care. Global polymer ingredients market for personal care is expanding rapidly due to rising consumer preference for natural, mild and non-animal-based products; increasing demand for beauty products (particularly anti-aging products); and growing use of personal care products among men.

Global Polymer Ingredients Market for Personal Care: Segmentation

Several polymer compounds are used in the personal care industry. Based on type of polymer compound, the global polymer ingredients market for personal care can be segmented into emulsifiers, emollients, thickeners, preservatives, and others. Based on application, the global polymer ingredients market for personal care can be divided into skin care, hair care, oral hygiene, makeup products, and others.

Global Polymer Ingredients Market for Personal Care: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography, the global polymer ingredients market for personal care can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of demand, North America leads the global polymer ingredients market for personal care market, followed by Western Europe. The U.S. dominates the polymer ingredients market for personal care in North America.

Asia Pacific was the third-largest region of the global polymer ingredients market for personal care. Demand from Japan and countries in Southeast Asia is expected to remain steady in the next few years. However, the demand in countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, and South Korea is rapidly increasing, resulting in the higher growth potential for Asia Pacific region in the global polymer ingredients market for personal care market.

Latin America and MEA held lower share of the global polymer ingredients market for personal care market in comparison to leading regions. However, these regions are expected to witness rapid increase in the demand (although lower than that in Asia Pacific) in the next few years. One of the factors impacting the demand for global polymer ingredients market for personal care in MEA is the requirement for Halal and Kosher certifications for all personal care products in the region. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar are likely to hold a higher share of the global polymer ingredients market for personal care market in the region, in terms of demand, during the forecast period.

Global Polymer Ingredients Market for Personal Care: Key Players

Key players operating in the global polymer ingredients market for personal care include BASF SE, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Company, LEVACO, Clariant, Univar Inc., Ashland, and Lonza.