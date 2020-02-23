Qualitative Analysis: Global Military Quick Access Recorder Industry Is Booming Across the Globe by 2026

The global Military Quick Access Recorder Market is closely assessed in the publication using in-depth verifiable projections, historical data, and qualitative insights. With the help of proven assumptions and research methodologies, the analysts have derived the projections featured in the publication. For every aspect of the market, the publication serves as a great repository of information, data, and critical analysis. It could be said that the publication is a fine source of stakeholder and value chain analysis, technological breakthroughs observed in the Military Quick Access Recorder Market, and current and future challenges, opportunities, and trends.

Military quick access recorder is widely used in military aircraft to track and record several information on-flight such as altitude, position, speed and cockpit conversation. This information is widely used to investigation during an aircraft accident or incident. The significant rise in number of military aircrafts coupled with surge in cross border tension are some prominent factors expected to drive the global military quick access recorder market.

Additionally, significant rise in government budget to improve military power is a significant push to the military quick access recorder market. Increase in number of aircraft accident due to several technical failures raise need for advance assessment of aircraft in order to avoid such faults in future. The ability of quick access recorder to record every aspect of aircraft minutely is an increasing its demand in the market.

Aging military aircraft in developing countries like India creates a significant boost to the military quick access recorder market. This is because aged aircraft are more prone to accident and mishaps. However, one thing that is expected to impede growth in the military quick access recorder market is the increasing use of advance technologies such as internet of things to monitor real time location and functioning of aircraft.

Nevertheless, these technologies require a robust architecture and infrastructure for proper functioning and this is difficult to achieve in developing countries and implementing this would cost a huge investment for these countries. Hence several countries still continue to rely on military quick access recorder equipment to track several data required for aircraft assessment.

Quick access recorders are the devices that records flight data in network. The Quick access recorders (QAR) uses removable solid-state media that has options for downloading of the data. Quick access recorders records the same data as that of flight data recorders. On board an aircraft, the unit of data acquisition feeds to both flight data recorder and the quick access recorder. Some of the latest quick access recorders are designed with the input ports that are compatible with the standard aircraft buses (ARINC 429) to receive any additional data. QAR also designed and developed to record an expanded data frame that supports almost around 2,000 parameters at a sample rate higher than the flight access recorder (FAR).

This expanded data frame is responsible for the increase in the resolution and the accuracy of the ground analysis programs. The primary purpose of the quick access recorder is to maintain data that is recorded from the on board flight data recorder acquisition system. The card quick access recorder from the Kenure Developments Pvt. Ltd., is a solid-state flight data recorder that offers combine features of both Maintenance Data Recorder (MDR) and Quick Access Recorder (QAR) together in one single cockpit mountable unit.

The major drivers that drives the growth of the military quick access recorder market are the increasing development in in the modernization of the aircrafts, advancement in the flight data monitoring system. The other benefits of the military quick access recorder that boosts the growth of the military quick access recorder market are Cots storage media, small size, high speed of operation, and top performance. One of the major restraining factor for the military quick access recorder market is the international regulatory issues.

However, the feature like real time data monitoring would flourish the growth of the military quick access recorder in the forecast period. Also, the aircraft manufacturers are continuously working on the advanced technologies due to increasing demand in the real time data transmission. The real time data transmission makes use of internet of things (IoTs) and other computing languages that helps in the transmission of the recorded data by the recorders.

Military quick access recorder market is segmented into technology, components and geography. Based on technology, military quick access recorder market is segmented into flash card, USB and cloud computing, Based on the component, the military quick access recorder market is segmented into hardware and software. The global military quick access recorder market is also segmented on the basis of regions into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North America military quick access recorder market is expected to dominate in terms of revenue in the coming years, followed by Europe. This is due to the already developed technology advancement in the North America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to show noteworthy development in the military quick access recorder market in the coming years due to the emerging economies such as China, India and Japan.

Some of the major players operating in the military quick access recorder market are Teledyne Technologies, Avionica Inc., United technologies Corporation, Safran S.A., Curtiss Wright, Flight Data Technologies, L3 technologies Inc., Kenure Developments Ltd., and Danelec Marine A/S, among others.

