Rating Of Vehicles Based on Availability of Automatic Emergency Braking Feature Pushing Implementation of Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking

Automatic emergency braking or autonomous emergency braking helps in braking a vehicle by boosting the braking force so as to prevent rear end collision or any other collision. With increasing demand for passenger vehicles and luxury vehicles worldwide, the demand for advanced driver assistance systems is increasing which in turn is anticipated to boost the demand for automatic or autonomous emergency braking systems. According to a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global automatic or autonomous emergency braking market will be worth US$16,730.0 mn by 2025.

Which technology in the automatic or autonomous emergency braking market will witness the highest demand?

Among forward collision warning systems, crash imminent braking system, and dynamic brake support systems, the highest demand will be enjoyed by forward collision warning systems. The crashing imminent braking technology will witness a massive growth, exhibiting a 6.3% CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

Which regional market is anticipated to be the most lucrative in the years to come within the global automatic or autonomous emergency braking market?

Europe is currently leading in the automatic autonomous emergency braking systems on account of the presence of a large number of leading car manufacturers. The Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Program) rates cars and trucks based on automatic or autonomous emergency braking feature, and therefore the inclusion of emergency braking system is necessary in order to get the highest rating, and this is compelling manufacturers to adopt emergency braking systems in their vehicles in Europe. Additionally, Europe enjoys the highest penetration of luxury vehicles with Germany in the forefront followed by the UK.

What are the latest developments in the automatic or autonomous emergency braking market by leading players?

The Nissan Rogue SUV came up with a new 2017 version which featured a standard automatic emergency braking apart from blind-spot monitors and cross-traffic alert. By adding standard automatic braking, Nissan is ahead of the curve. Meanwhile, automakers from the industry have signed a pact in order to implement the feature of emergency automatic braking across their vehicles in the future.