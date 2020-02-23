Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Australia 2018: Latest Analysis Scrutinized In New Research

“Retail Banking Market Dynamics: Australia 2018”, report identifies the macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that impact upon the Australian retail banking market. It provides insight into the outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages; net changes in market share across all four product areas; and overall financial performance, including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.

The retail deposits and mortgage markets in Australia reported strong growth rates during 2013-17, but are expected to decelerate in the next five years. The credit card and personal loan markets reported weak performances over 2013-17 and are expected to maintain the same trend through to 2022. Australian banks witnessed an increase in profitability over the review period, and their operating efficiency is also improving.

Scope

– Among the top banks in the Australian retail deposits market, Westpac increased its market share the most over the review period.

– Bank of China (Australia) outperformed the top banks with the highest annual growth rate in credit card balances in 2018.

– Mortgage balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 2.2% over 2018-22.

– Identify factors affecting growth prospects across the deposit, credit card, personal loan, and mortgage markets.

– Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

– Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Table of Contents

Macroeconomic Overview

Retail Deposits

Credit Cards

Personal Loans

Mortgages

Financial Ratios Market Average

Competitor Financial Performance

Appendix

