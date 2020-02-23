Rice Husk Ash Market 2019: Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast By 2025

Rice Husk Ash Market report profiles topmost manufactures operating (Yihai Kerry Investments, Usher Agro, Guru Metachem, Agrilectric Power Company, Rescon (India), Deelert Group, Jasoriya Rice Mill Rice Husk Ash) in terms of various attributes such as Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Business Strategies, and Recent Developments. Rice Husk Ash industry report firstly introduced the Rice Husk Ash basics: Definitions, Classifications, Applications and Market Overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region Rice Husk Ash market conditions, including the product Price, Profit, Capacity, Production, Supply, 5 Forces forecast (2019-2025), demand, market growth rate etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Rice husks (or rice hulls) are the hard protecting coverings of grains of rice. In addition to protecting rice during the growing season, rice hulls can be put to use as building material, fertilizer, insulation material, or fuel.

The study provides a decisive view on the rice husk ash market by segmenting the market based on silica content, methods of silica extraction, application and region. Silica contents of rice husk ash are silica content between 85-89%,silica content between 90-94%,silica content between 80-84%,silica content more than or equal to 95%. Types of methods of silica extraction include alkaline extraction method for silica gel, precipitated silica extraction method, mesoporous silica extraction method, silica gel extraction by sol-gel method. Key applications mentioned are building & construction, silica, steel industry, ceramics & refractory, rubber, and others. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022. The regional segmentation Global Rice Husk Ash Market 2016 2023 includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Global Rice Husk Ash market size will increase to 19 Million US$ by 2025, from 12 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rice Husk Ash.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Rice Husk Ash market share and growth rate of Rice Husk Ash for each application, including-

Building & Construction

Silica

Steel Industry

Ceramics & Refractory

Rubber

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Rice Husk Ash market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Silica Content between 85-89%;

Silica Content between 90-94%;

Silica Content between 80-84%;

Silica Content More Than or Equal to 95%

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Rice Husk Ash market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2025) of the following regions:

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

