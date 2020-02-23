Silanes Market : An Array of Graphics and Analysis of Major Industry Segments 2018 – 2026

Global Silanes Market: Introduction

Silanes are chemical compounds of one or multiple silicon atoms with hydrogen, nitrogen, and carbon atoms. Silanes comprise series of inorganic compounds with the general formula Si n H 2n+2.

Commercially available silanes are primarily derived synthetically. These are highly reactive and can significantly increase mechanical properties such as compression strength, shear strength, and wet electric properties when used in phenol aldehyde, polyester, pressure sensitive tapes (PSTs), epoxies, and polyamides. Silanes can be used in a wide range of applications to improve polymer crosslinking and dispersion. They are also employed to increase adhesion between organic and inorganic phases.

Global Silanes Market: Overview

Based on type, the silanes market can be segmented into functional silanes, epoxy silanes, alkyl silanes, vinyl silanes, sulfur silanes, methacryloxy silanes, amino silanes, mono/chloro silanes, and others. Mono/chloro silanes is a rapidly growing type segment of the global silanes market. Mono/chloro silanes are used in integrated circuits, photovoltaic and flat panel displays, etc. Based on application, the silanes market can be classified into rubbers & plastics, adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings, fiber treatment, and others. Silanes are used in fiberglass to improve mechanical strength and electrical properties. They are also employed in composites. Paints, inks, and coating formulations, wherein silanes are used, can increase resistance to abrasions. They can also increase adhesion, thermal stability, and crosslinking. Silanes employed in polymer systems can act as dispersing agents for fillers. They can also act as crosslinking modifiers that improve the mechanicals properties of the polymer/silane blend. Silanes also are used in adhesives and sealants which can increases adhesion, temperature, and chemical resistance.

Global Silanes Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on region, the global silanes market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Consumption patterns of silanes varies across the world. Demand for silanes is high in the manufacture of epoxy silanes in North America. The mono/chloro segment holds larger share of the silanes market in Central and South America and Central and Eastern Europe. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific held major share of the global silanes market in 2017. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. North America also accounted for key share of the global silanes market in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Rise in the consumption of paints and coatings, and growth in the rubber & plastic industries, especially in South Korea, Japan, and China, are anticipated to fuel the demand for silanes in Asia Pacific in the next few years. China and Japan are estimated to hold major share of the market for Silanes in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The silanes market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Global Silanes Market: Key Players

A large number of companies operate in the global silanes market. Several regional and local traders, distributors, and importers supply silanes to end-users. Prominent companies operating in the global silanes market include Evonik Industries, shin-Etsu Chemcal Co. Ltd., Gelest, Inc., and The Dow Chemical Company.