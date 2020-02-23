Size and Share of Global Lipid Nutrition Market 2019-2025: Croda International, Koninklijke Dsm, Nordic Naturals, Now Foods

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Lipid Nutrition Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The key drive for the lipid nutrition market stemmed from the scientific backing of food factors occupying vital role in regulating metabolism, and preventing lifestyle-triggered diseases. Over recent years, the prospects have been considerably bolstered by the usage of lipids as functional food ingredients. Nutritional lipids have gained traction worldwide in preventing wide array of diseases caused by metabolic dysregulation and they hold potential as ant-aging agent. Food supplements containing omega-3 and omega-6 have been helpful in preventing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, and various other diseases such as cancer and arthritis. Market players are relentlessly expanding their portfolio of lipids offerings, such as infant formula, pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, pet food, and livestock feed. The lipid nutrition market is expected to surpass valuation of US$10 bn by 2025-end.

Lipid nutrition can be defined as nutrition required for the body to maintain a balanced level of lipids such as cholesterol, triglycerides, and fatty acids.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the market.

This report studies the global market size of Lipid Nutrition in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Lipid Nutrition in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Lipid Nutrition market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Lipid Nutrition market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Archer Daniels Midland

Basf

Croda International

Koninklijke Dsm

Nordic Naturals

Now Foods

Market size by Product

Powder

Liquid

Capsules

Soft Gels

Market size by End User

Dietary Supplements

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Food Fortification

Animal Nutrition

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

