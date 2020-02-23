Smart Hospital Market 2017 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2022
Executive Summary
This report studies the global Smart Hospital market, analyzes and researches the Smart Hospital development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Philips
GE Healthcare
Medtronic
Qualcomm Life
Honeywell Life Care Solutions
Stanley Healthcare
SAP
Microsoft
Allscripts
Cerner Corporation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Smart Hospital can be split into
Hardware
Systems and Software
Services
Market segment by Application, Smart Hospital can be split into
Remote Medicine Management
Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow
Outpatient Vigilance
Medical Connected Imaging
Medical Assistance
1 Industry Overview of Smart Hospital
1.1 Smart Hospital Market Overview
1.1.1 Smart Hospital Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Smart Hospital Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.3 Smart Hospital Market by Type
1.4 Smart Hospital Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Smart Hospital Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Smart Hospital Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Philips
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Smart Hospital Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 GE Healthcare
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Smart Hospital Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Medtronic
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Smart Hospital Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Qualcomm Life
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Smart Hospital Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Honeywell Life Care Solutions
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Smart Hospital Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Stanley Healthcare
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Smart Hospital Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 SAP
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Smart Hospital Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
..…..Continued
