Technological Advancement: Global Medical Implant Market 2019-2025 | Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, 3M, Institut Straumann
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Medical Implant Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
An implant is a medical device manufactured to replace a missing biological structure, support a damaged biological structure, or enhance an existing biological structure. Medical implants are man-made devices, in contrast to a transplant, which is a transplanted biomedical tissue.
The surface of implants that contact the body might be made of a biomedical material such as titanium, silicone, or apatite depending on what is the most functional. In some cases implants contain electronics e.g. artificial pacemaker and cochlear implants. Some implants are bioactive, such as subcutaneous drug delivery devices in the form of implantable pills or drug-eluting stents.
This report focuses on the global Medical Implant status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Implant development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Boston Scientific
Medtronic
Johnson & Johnson Services
3M
Institut Straumann
Stryker
Zimmer Biomet
Smith & Nephew
Dentsply Sirona
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Orthopedic Implant
Cardiac Implant
Spinal Implants
Dental Implants
Ophthalmic Implants
Cosmetic Implants
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
